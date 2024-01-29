Induction Motors Market Is Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 3.9% To Reach US$30.946 Billion By 2029

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The induction motors market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from US$23.668 billion in 2022 to US$30.946 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the induction motors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$30.946 billion by 2029.The worldwide market is being driven largely by increased automobile demand. This is reinforced by the increasing use of three-phase induction motors in car manufacture since they provide improved speed control and great efficiency. In accordance with this, the increasing desire for electric cars (EVs) due to a greater emphasis on sustainable development among the general public is accelerating market expansion even further. Furthermore, continuous technical developments in product production processes, as well as the incorporation of smart induction motor monitoring systems (SEMS) in automobiles, are driving significant growth.An electric motor that operates on the electromagnetic induction principle, which transforms electrical energy into mechanical energy, is known as an induction motor. It is renowned for being effective, resilient, and requiring little upkeep. It is also adaptable and able to function at various loads and speeds. It is a robust option for industrial applications as it is less prone to mechanical wear and tear. Among other machines, it may power fans, water pumps, and conveyor belts. It may also be easily adjusted to meet a variety of power, speed, and torque needs. The need for induction motors is rising globally as renewable energy sources like wind turbines are being installed with increasing frequency. Furthermore, the need for dependable and effective induction motors is being driven by changing preferences for automated manufacturing and process control systems. Furthermore, an increasing number of food equipment components, including conveyors, grinders, and mixers, are using induction motors. This is having a beneficial impact on the industry, as is the rising mass consumption of processed and ready-to-eat (RTE) food items brought on by fast urbanization, hectic schedules, and rising consumer spending power. In addition, the market is expanding due to the notable expansion of the automotive sector, the rising demand for luxury and hybrid cars, and the growing requirement for improved convenience and safety features in automobiles. Moreover, growing concerns about water treatment and conservation are bolstering market expansion.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Havells India presented the ECOACTIVE energy-efficient fan series in March 2022, with 19 models in different categories. ECOACTIVE has an energy-efficient BLDC and induction motor.Access sample report or view details:Based on type the global induction motors market is divided intosingle phase and three phase. The three-phase category is probably going to be the biggest segment in the worldwide induction motor industry. Given their improved performance over single-phase motors and their efficiency, three-phase induction motors are commonly used in commercial and industrial settings. These motors are a popular option in many industries, including manufacturing, oil and gas, and utilities, since they are especially well-suited for demanding applications, high power needs, and continuous operations. Benefiting from increased power factor and smoother operation, three-phase induction motors are important for supplying power to a wide range of machinery and equipment in many sectors, which has led to their increasing market share worldwide.Based on voltage the global induction motors market is divided into high and low. Among these, the high voltage segment is likely to grow significantly over the forecast period. Industries frequently need larger power outputs, and applications requiring more horsepower and efficiency are better suited for high-voltage motors. High voltage systems are useful in situations when electricity needs to be transmitted over large distances since they can also enable longer transmission distances with fewer energy losses. The need for high-voltage motors that can provide dependable performance in heavy-duty applications may increase as businesses continue to implement complex gear and enhanced automation. Higher loads may also be handled by high-voltage systems by nature, which is in line with the expanding need for robust and scalable solutions across a range of industrial sectors.Based on end users the global induction motors market is divided into automotive, oil & gas, construction, mining, and others. Among these, the automotive sector is anticipated to witness a healthy CAGR and is likely to capture a major market share. The market is growing as a result of the automobile industry's rising need for induction motors. The increased emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the demand for goods with reduced energy use are the key forces behind the rise of electric automobiles. Another common belief is that electric vehicles represent the future of the auto industry, and induction motors will be utilized in electric vehicles with increasing frequency which is likely to eventually boost the market expansion.Based on geography the North American region is anticipated to represent a sizable proportion of the worldwide induction motor market, due to growing investments by market participants and higher output in the automotive sector. Further, the rise in EV sales in the North American area has led to a rise in the usage of induction motors in the automotive industry, which will strengthen the local market.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global induction motors market, that have been covered are ABB Ltd., Siemens, Nidec, WEG Industries, Higen Motor Co. Ltd, ARC System Inc., MENZEL Elektromotoren, TECO Westinghouse, Hordu, Taiyo Electric Co. Ltd.The market analytics report segments the induction motors market using the following criteria:.BY TYPEoSingle Phase.Split Phase.Shaded Pole.Capacitor-Run.Capacitor-StartoThree Phase.Slip Ring.Squirrel Cage.BY VOLTAGEoHighoLow.BY END-USERoAutomotiveoOil & GasoConstructionoMiningoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Thailand.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.ABB Ltd..Siemens.Nidec.WEG Industries.Higen Motor Co. Ltd.ARC System Inc..MENZEL Elektromotoren.TECO Westinghouse.Hordu.Taiyo Electric Co. Ltd.Explore More Reports:.Smart Motor Market:.Permanent Magnet Motor Market:.High Voltage Induction Motors Market:

