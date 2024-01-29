Zelensky: Ukraine At A Very Difficult Time, But Russia Can Still Be Stopped

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is sure that Russia can be stopped with joint efforts, although Ukraine is at a very difficult time today.

He said this in an interview with the German TV channel ARD , reports Ukrinform.

"I believe that we are at a very difficult time. But both geopolitically and financially, it is still possible to stop Russia with this war. To prevent the destruction of Ukraine. To prevent the destruction of our nation. To prevent global migration. To prevent a third world war," Zelensky said.

He said that all Ukrainians should believe in themselves, and the world should believe in the Ukrainian people, Ukraine, partners, and peace. Because any war ends, Zelensky said.

Latvian Foreign Minister Kristians Karins said earlier that the only way to stop the Russian Federation was to help Ukraine win the war now, because later this price would be higher.