Russian Soldiers Kill Ukrainian Family In Occupied Kreminna - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian soldiers shot dead a family of three in the occupied city of Kreminna, Luhansk region.

This is said in a post on the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA , Ukrinform reports.

According to the report, the bodies of a 60-year-old woman, her 37-year-old daughter and 41-year-old son-in-law with gunshot wounds were found in the occupied city of Kreminna, Luhansk region, on January 26. Relatives of the murdered family said that the 37-year-old woman also had an 18-year-old daughter.

Fidan Hayerzamanov, a 33-year-old soldier of military unit 12271, was detained on suspicion of shooting civilians. His fellow soldiers are also on the wanted list: 30-year-old Igor Dmitriev and 39-year-old Azamat Gareev.

The motives for the murder are unknown.

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian subversive group shot dead a brother and sister in the Sumy region.

The first photo is illustrative