Kuleba, Yermak And Szijjarto Honor Memory Of Fallen Ukrainian Soldiers In Uzhhorod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ministers for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Hungary Dmytro Kuleba and Peter Szijjarto and Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak, before the talks in Uzhhorod, honored the memory of Ukrainian soldiers who gave their lives for the freedom of Ukraine.

The video of the ceremony was posted on the Facebook page of the Ukrainian MFA, Ukrinform reports.

As reported by Ukrinform, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak are meeting with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Uzhhorod. The parties discuss the possibility of organizing a meeting between the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Hungary.

