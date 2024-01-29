Azerbaijan, Denmark Mull Preparation Process For COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
The delegation headed by the non-resident ambassador of the
Kingdom of Denmark to Azerbaijan, Danny Annan, met with the
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
The sides exchanged views on preparations for the 29th session
of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Azerbaijan in
November this year.
The meeting also discussed the prospects of cooperation in the
field of environmental protection between the two countries.
It should be mentioned that at the end of last year,
Azerbaijan`s ambassador to Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark,
Zaur Ahmadov, met with the Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs
Committee of the Danish Parliament, Lise Bech, and Vice Chairperson
Per Husted. The sides exchanged views on the extensive potential of
Azerbaijani-Danish relations, including the development of
interparliamentary cooperation.
