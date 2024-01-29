Peace & Stability In S Caucasus Are Important For Turkiye, Says Akar

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Former Turkish Minister of National Defence and Chairman of the
Parliamentary National Defence Commission, Hulusi Akar, who is on a
visit to Azerbaijan, said that peace and stability in the South
Caucasus are important for Turkiye, Azernews reports.
The former minister noted that some want to turn Armenia into a
proxy state.
"If Armenia follows this wrong path, it will again face severe
consequences like in the Second Garabagh War. We need to prevent
this from happening. Peace, stability, and the future of the
Caucasus are important for us," Akar said.
He noted that Armenia should accept the hand of peace extended
to it by Azerbaijan: "Peace and stability should come to the region
as soon as possible. Provocations and pressure do not benefit
Armenia and the region."
Akar added that Turkiye and Azerbaijan continue their
cooperation: "Our cooperation in the defence industry
continues."
