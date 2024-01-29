(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Ninety-three percent of independent medical providers agree that specialist-specific EHRs position them best for value-based reimbursement, practice management and patient satisfaction.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Physician practices reaffirm their confidence in specialty-distinctive electronic health record systems according to 32,854 medical and surgical practitioners surveyed by Black BookTM and the continued trend in physician technology replacements to specialty-driven EHRs with integrated RCM, interoperability, and analytics.

Black Book's 2024 user surveys encompass 18 key performance indicators focused on the functionalities and usability of practitioner platforms offering electronic health records, revenue cycle and practice management, telehealth, interoperability, patient engagement, and analytics.

Practices that see a high volume of finite diagnoses have significantly benefited from the templates offered to support a more disparate cross-section of patients who require more individualized documentation according to 91% of all specialists surveyed.

"The transition to value-based care represents a fundamental shift in the industry, and physicians are adapting to new payment models that incentivize the delivery of high-quality, cost-effective care," said Doug Brown, President of Black BookTM, the global healthcare IT research firm. "Updated EHR and RCM technologies to meet the evolving demands of this paradigm are leading to positive patient outcomes."

Eighty-two percent of physicians surveyed confirm that their current EHR system does not technologically prepare their practices to be evaluated based on factors such as patient satisfaction, clinical outcomes, adherence to evidence-based practices, and overall cost-effectiveness.

Value-based care demands the use of quality metrics and performance measures to assess the effectiveness of healthcare delivery and relies on data analytics to analyze healthcare outcomes. Eighty-five percent of surveyed physicians confirm the need for their practice or group to adopt and use updated technology tools that allow them to collect, analyze, and report data related to patient outcomes, costs, and quality of care better than is currently possible.

Fifty-four percent of providers report improvements in their existing 2024 implemented systems to involve patients in their care plans, educate them about treatment options, and collaborate with them to achieve the best possible outcomes. However, the focus on preventive and proactive care to improve patient health outcomes and reduce the need for costly interventions within their implemented technologies continues to be inadequate for value-based care participation according to 83% of respondents.

Among the most sought-after enhancements to EHRs in 2024 according to 96% of specialists are artificial intelligence and machine learning applications to assist physicians in diagnostics, treatment planning, and predictive analytics. More than six in ten practitioners assert any upcoming EHR acquisitions and/or replacements will include AI utilities.

The highest-ranked vendors in 53 medical and surgical specialties ranked on Black Book's proprietary key performance indicators detailed to specialty physician practices in the 2024 Ambulatory EHR user survey for customer satisfaction, client experience, usability, and vendor loyalty are:

Allergy & Immunology: ModMed/Xtract Solutions

Ambulatory Surgery Centers: Surgical Information Systems (SIS)

Anesthesia: Provation iPro AIMS

Behavioral & Mental Health: Netsmart

Cardiology: NextGen Healthcare

Chiropractic: ChiroTouch

Correctional Facilities: NextGen Healthcare

Colon & Rectal Surgery: Oracle Cerner

Dermatology: ModMed

Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology: Ram Soft

Emergency Medicine: MEDHOST

Endocrinology: Meditab

Family Practice: Elation Health

Federally Qualified Health Center/Community Health: NextGen Healthcare

Gastroenterology: ModMed

General Practice: Practice Fusion (Veradigm)

General Surgery: Oracle Health

Genetics & Genomics: Epic Systems

Geriatrics: Netsmart/GEHRIMED

Home Health Small Agency: MatrixCare Brightree

Home Health Large Agency & Hospice: Netsmart

Infectious Disease: Touchworks (Altera Digital Solutions)

Internal Medicine: athenahealth

Mobile EHR: DrChrono

Multispecialty Clinics: NextGen Healthcare

Nephrology/Dialysis: iSalus Nephrochoice

Neurology: Nexus Clinical EHR

Neurosurgery: NextGen Healthcare

Nuclear Medicine: RadNet

Obstetrics Gynecology & Reproductive Medicine: ModMed

Oncology & Hematology: OncoEMR (Flatiron)

Ophthalmology: ModMed

Orthopedic Surgery/Hand/Spine: ModMed

Osteopathic Physicians: TouchWorks (Altera Digital Solutions)

Otorhinolaryngology: ModMed

Pain Management: ModMed

Pathology: Clinisys

Pediatric Surgery: Epic Systems

Pediatrics: athenahealth

Plastic Surgery: ModMed

Physical Therapy & Rehab: Netsmart

Podiatry: ModMed

Psychiatry: Netsmart

Pulmonary Medicine: NextGen Healthcare

Rheumatology: Touchworks (Altera Digital Health)

Rural Health Centers: Greenway

Sleep Centers: NextGen Healthcare

Sports Medicine/Athletics: Medicat

Substance Abuse & Addiction Medicine: Qualifacts

Transplant Medicine: Epic Systems

Tribal Health: Greenway

Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine: Experity

Urology: ModMed

