Aurora Behavioral Health Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Aurora Behavioral Health, the largest freestanding inpatient psychiatric hospital in Arizona, is proud to announce the promotion of two esteemed leaders within its organization.

Bruce Waldo, who has been an integral part of Aurora's leadership team since January 2010, has been promoted to Vice President of Operations for Signature Healthcare, where he will oversee operations at 10 hospitals, including the two Aurora facilities in Arizona. Concurrently, Chelsea Vickers, who joined Aurora in May 2022 as the Chief Operating Officer of Aurora Tempe, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for both the Tempe and Glendale locations, effective January 1, 2024.

Mr. Waldo, who joined Aurora in January 2010 as CEO of Aurora West and was promoted in July 2011 as CEO of both Aurora Arizona hospitals, has more than 50 years of executive psychiatric healthcare management experience. His exceptional leadership and ability to create strong clinical programs led Aurora Behavioral Health in being recognized by the community as Arizona's Best in Behavioral Rehabilitation consecutively for several years running.

Additionally, Mr. Waldo's extensive involvement in the healthcare community has been exemplary. He has been an active member of the Executive Committee, Board, and Chair of the Behavioral Health Constituency Committee of the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association for the past several years, demonstrating his commitment to advancing behavioral healthcare on both local and statewide levels. His new role as Vice President of Operations for Signature Healthcare will leverage his wealth of experience and strategic vision to oversee operations across multiple hospitals, in several states.

Mrs. Vickers brings extensive knowledge of inpatient mental health settings and a demonstrated history of implementing focused initiatives to improve the patient experience across various programs in acute care settings. Her experience includes developing and expanding service lines, managing overall hospital productivity, and cultivating quality care. Mrs. Vickers is uniquely positioned to lead Aurora Behavioral Health into the future.

"We are thrilled to have Chelsea Vickers assume the role of CEO for our Tempe and Glendale locations, and we congratulate Bruce Waldo on his well-deserved promotion to Vice President of Operations for Signature Healthcare," said Katie Rasmussen, Senior Director Business Development at Aurora Behavioral Health. "Their proven leadership, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence make them the ideal candidates to lead our organization and the broader Signature Healthcare network into the future. We are confident that under their leadership, Aurora will continue to thrive and deliver exceptional care to our patients."

These promotions represent an exciting new chapter for Aurora Behavioral Health and underscore the organization's continued commitment to excellence and innovation in behavioral healthcare across the Signature Healthcare network.

