Decorilla Interior Design Rebrands To Reflect 10 Years Of Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Decorilla Interior Design , a leading online interior design service, today announced an exciting company rebrand to mark over 10 years of creating stunning, accessible, and personal interior spaces for clients. The rebranding comes at a time of immense growth and innovation for the company.

Decorilla Rebrand

What started as solely e-design services widened in scope to complete highly specialized in-person design for residential, workplaces, hospitality, and start-up projects over several U.S. markets.

A Fresh New Look to Match Interior Design Innovation

Decorilla's mission is to help people live in beauty and comfort - and its visual identity, mindset, and brand voice mirror this. The company's new logo is simple and elegant, with a sophisticated color palette that symbolizes the brand's approach to design. The D mark staple will remain in the logo, underlining Decorilla's commitment to consistently delivering an outstanding online interior design experience. This renewed look reflects the team's decade-long passion for creating stylish yet accessible interiors, its commitment to excellence, and a design-forward mindset.

"As we reflect on an impactful decade of designing interiors tailored specifically to enhance our client's wellbeing, Decorilla is entering a new chapter focused on pushing boundaries in the design industry even further," said Agnieszka Wilk , Founder and CEO of Decorilla. "From high-quality yet cost-effective room makeovers to full home redesigns enriched by emerging technologies, Decorilla has always led the way in the world of tech-meets-interior design. Our rebrand encapsulates who Decorilla is today, setting the course for groundbreaking innovation in the industry."

Inspiring Clients to Live Their Best Lives, Stylishly

With its brand pillar that keeps the client front of mind, Decorilla's new brand voice channels the excitement of seeing design ideas spring to life while offering inspiration and guidance. Their tone encourages clients to feel empowered, not overwhelmed. Educational design blogs, videos, and webinars break down the latest trends into actionable insights for real-life spaces.

The new website launched with this rebrand pushes the digital experience to new heights - simplified booking flows to start projects faster, 3D visualization and AI tools - bringing design concepts into vivid reality, and enhanced features to track project progress seamlessly. Each project focus remains utterly bespoke to the client through Decorilla's matchmaking algorithm, identifying the designers with the most relevant style and domain expertise.

True Personalization Taking Precedence

The interior experts' emphasis on personalization and made-to-order design echoes findings from an in-depth brand research study. Over 68% of clients choose Decorilla due to superior customization, convenience, and service compared to other interior design firms.

Contact Information:

Agnieszka Wilk

Co-founder

[email protected]

SOURCE: Decorilla

View the original press release on newswire.