ACCESSWIRE Enhances Its Press Release Distribution Services With Exemplary Customer Care

In fact, according to HubSpot Research, 93% of customers are likely to make repeat purchases with companies that offer excellent customer service.

"We're proud of the around-the-clock customer service we provide our clients to answer their questions, solve their problems, and give them advice they need, when they need it," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "While our press release distribution services provide standalone value, when combined with our award-winning customer service, they're elevated to another level which helps our clients build brand awareness, expand their reach, and achieve their goals."

Countless G2 reviews speak highly of ACCESSWIRE's customer support, including:

"One of the best things is customer support, which is available 24/7. The next thing I like is the interface, where you can track the results of your campaign, see the traffic, links, etc. Last but not the least, is their access to some exclusive publications." - Haykaz N., Chairman, Financial Services

"I strongly recommend. I have used ACCESSWIRE for years and their customer service is outstanding." - Stan M., President and Co-Founder and Validated G2 Reviewer

ACCESSWIRE provides award-winning press release distribution services and online newsrooms that ensure its customers' most important moments are reaching the right audiences.

To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's press release distribution services, visit accesswire

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions.

