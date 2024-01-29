(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2024) - The Change Your Brain Foundation and The Refuge Center for Counseling have partnered together for their inaugural event, Melodies for Minds, on Thursday, February 6th, 2024, from 5-9 pm at The Loveless Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee.







Dr. Daniel Amen and the Change Your Brain Foundation in Partnership with The Refuge Center for Counseling Put on Fundraiser 'Melodies for Minds'

"By supporting Melodies for Minds, you will be actively contributing to our mission by making a profound impact on the lives of those in need," said Dr. Daniel Amen , Double-Board Psychiatrist and founder of Amen Clinics and BrainMD . "Together, we can make a significant impact on mental health support in our community."

Amen founded The Change Your Brain Foundation in 2008 with a mission to end mental illness by creating a revolution in brain health. Melodies for Minds furthers that goal and will be a memorable musical event that also contributes to a vital cause.

The event will feature an intimate evening of songs and stories from artists, including a live performance by the popular country music singer-songwriter Walker Hayes.

100% of the proceeds from this event will be dedicated to a joint scholarship fund with the Amen Clinic that provides comprehensive mental health assessments, brain scans (SPECT), diagnoses, treatment plans, and counseling services.

To make a donation, visit: .

For more information about volunteering or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, contact (615) 591-5262 or email: ... . Corporate or group sponsorships are also available.

About Change Your Brain Foundation

The Change Your Brain Foundation is dedicated to ending mental illness by creating a revolution in brain health. Established in 2008 by Dr. Daniel Amen, the Foundation supports cutting-edge brain-imaging research, brain health educational programs, and funding for treatment for people in need.

About The Refuge Center

The Refuge Center exists to offer excellent, accessible, and affordable mental and emotional healthcare services in support of a transformational impact on communities. The Refuge Center was founded on the belief that everyone, regardless of income level, deserves a chance to receive the help they need and find hope and healing from the storms of their daily lives. Since 2005, The Refuge Center has held over 278,000 counseling sessions and, in the last fiscal year, has had 4,000 clients come through its doors, the vast majority on a sliding scale to better benefit the underserved in our communities.

