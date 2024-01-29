Hounder Helps Security AI Company Save $500K With Infrastructure And Code Changes

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Redlands, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2024) - Hounder, a renowned digital design and development firm, has made waves with its exceptional cost-saving solution for a leading security AI company . By identifying and resolving the client's scalability issues, Hounder was able to help the security AI company save a sum of half a million dollars.







According to Joshua Northcott, Hounder's co-founder and CTO, the approach taken resulted in not only significant cost savings for the client but also a seamless transition in a remarkable two-week timeline. Joshua noted, "We discovered that with some infrastructure and template code changes the seemingly unsolvable problem could be resolved within a few weeks."

Hounder's ability to deliver effective solutions with quick turnaround has earned the firm recognition within the tech industry and reinforced its position as a leading provider of innovative and cost-effective solutions for businesses seeking to optimize their digital capabilities.

One factor contributing to Hounder's success is the company's approach on taking a limited number of projects, ensuring that clients receive the dedicated attention they need to achieve remarkable results. Moreover, Hounder's team of professionals comes from diverse backgrounds, having previously worked for some of the world's most innovative and significant technology companies.

About Hounder:

Hounder (founded by Joshua Northcott and Justin Hough in 2016) is committed to helping businesses develop web-based products and experiences capable of managing demand and serving startups and enterprises. The digital design and development company aims to transform the dynamic between agencies and clients and expand as one of North America's fastest-growing web and technology agencies.

Owing to transparency, a close-knit team of experts, and a centralized approach, the company has worked with some of the world's largest and most high-profile organizations, including UL, Adobe, Esri, San Bernardino County, and the City of Los Angeles. The company has won numerous prestigious awards, such as the A, Hermes Web Design Awards, and DotCom Awards.

