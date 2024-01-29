Refuel Performance Management Strikes A Deal With Goalkeeper

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2024) - Businesses collaborating is a given when both parties will benefit, especially in a niche market.







Refuel Performance Management (RPM), created by Richard Lee and Scott Barron , struck a verbal agreement with goalkeeper. RPM is one of the top football agencies in the world. It is by footballers, for footballers. Goalkeeper focuses on goalkeeping data and information.

RPM already provides a variety of services for their clients, including: contract lawyers, press and PR experts, a goalkeeping analyst, and a concierge service. Goalkeeper focuses on providing goalkeeping stats, news updates, educational articles, and more. Lee's focus on goalkeepers aligns with their mission of providing all things goalkeeping.

Together, they will provide data directly to players and coaches that will help the players grow. With direct data analytics, players can identify their strengths and weaknesses to decide where to focus their energy. This creates better goalkeepers and new players for the website to interview and write about. Partnering with goalkeeper is one of the ways they are uplifting their clients, themselves, and their partners so everyone can share in the achievements.

In the future, RPM will be able to offer to their clients highlight reels, resumes, and global professional connections. This will be done through an app, that is currently in the early stages, which will show potential opportunities for goalkeepers worldwide.

About Richard Lee

Richard Lee spent 15 years as a professional football goalkeeper. Refuel Performance Management (RPM) was created by Richard Lee and Scott Barron in 2012. He is a goalkeeper agent and author of Graduation: Life Lessons of a Professional Footballer , weekly host of The Goalkeepers' Union podcast, public speaker, and owner of multiple GK Icon Goalkeeper Coaching centers around the UK.

