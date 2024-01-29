Mewad Cabs: Facilitating Seamless Taxi Journeys Since 2014

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Mumbai, Maharashtra Jan 29, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Founded in 2014, Mewad Cabs offers connectivity from Mumbai to over 200 cities in Maharashtra and adjacent states with a prime focus on safety, reliability, and transparency for all customers.

Robust Pan-India Network

With thousands of vehicles across categories like hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, and premium cars, Mewad has among the largest taxi fleets to meet intercity travel requirements of any size. Book cabs from Mumbai or to Mumbai from destinations like Surat, Vapi, Pune, Hyderabad, Aurangabad, Udaipur, and Nagpur at the lowest prices guaranteed.

Increased Coverage and Connectivity

Within Maharashtra, Mewad Cab Services provides easy access to popular getaways like Lonavala and Matheran in its network. It intends to build hubs in 20 new tier-2 cities, widen its presence across existing routes, and enter new adjacent states by 2025. Their 24x7 on-trip support and real-time assistance services will further aid customers.

Enhanced Focus on Safety and Trust

As a responsible best cab service provider, Mewad Cabs invests significant resources in identity verification procedures, safety features, and technology infrastructure. All vehicles have GPS, emergency buttons, and 24x7 customer service access. Additional checks like mandatory police verification of drivers provide travellers with abundant peace of mind. Women, children, and seniors will especially value reassurance.

Easy and Transparent Booking

A customized booking facility through Mewad's website allows travellers to select routes, dates, vehicle preferences and more at one go for streamlined travel planning. Choose hatchbacks for individuals or premium SUVs for business group travel seamlessly. Cashless payments further simplify settlement.

Addressing Diverse Customer Needs

The leadership team at Mewad Cab Services has reaffirmed its commitment to enabling easier intercity mobility. Be it daily office transit or occasional holiday visits to native towns, their customer-focused approach aims to make road travel smarter across diverse needs. With prudent expansion plans leveraging technology and ethics, Mewad hopes to cement trust as the foremost outstation cab service across West India in the next 3 years.

Frequently Booked Destinations from Mumbai with Mewad Cabs

Mumbai to Vapi – Key Business Destination

Strategically situated midway between Mumbai and Surat, the industrial township of Vapi serves as a manufacturing hub of Gujarat. Mewad offers taxi services to and from Mumbai to Vapi Cab at attractive rates for frequent business commuters headed to its factories or SEZ clusters.

Pune – Maharashtra's Cultural Nucleus

From ancient Shivaji-era monuments to upcoming IT parks and educational institutes, Pune preserves the old while welcoming the new. Book reliable Pune cabs from Mumbai at pocket-friendly prices for a rewarding trip showcasing cultural richness and contemporary dynamism.

Surat – Textile and Diamond Capital

Mewad Cabs connects Mumbai travellers with Surat, the leading hub for textile wholesale markets and polished diamonds affordably. Visit its heritage sites or experience the vibrant local markets teeming with ethnic fabrics and sparkling jewellery.