Shortishlets Launches New Short Term Rental Service In Edinburgh

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Edinburgh, Scotland Jan 29, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Shortishlets, a Scotland-based short-term rental company, is excited to announce the launch of its new service offering furnished flats and homes for rent in Edinburgh on a short-term basis.

With tourism on the rise, the demand for short term lets in edinburgh has seen massive growth. However, regulation changes have restricted short-term lets across Scotland's capital. Shortishlets aims to provide a solution for travelers seeking accommodation in Edinburgh from 1 week up to 6 months.

"We understand the frustration many visitors face when planning a holiday in Edinburgh, only to find a lack of available and affordable short-term accommodation options,” said [name], founder of Shortishlets.“Our furnished Edinburgh flats allow leisure and business travelers to experience Edinburgh like a local by staying in a private home without being locked into a long-term lease."

The furnished flats listed on the Shortishlets platform are pre-vetted for quality, safety, and comfort. Located across prime residential areas in Edinburgh, they enable guests to easily access the city's main attractions. Besides standard amenities, many Shortishlets homes also come with extra perks such as parking, elevators, gyms, and wifi.

As part of its service, Shortishlets handles advertising, vetting tenants, cleaning, and maintenance. Homeowners can leverage the platform to earn extra income when traveling or rent out a secondary home. With no upfront fees, owners only pay a small commission fee on completed bookings.

“We take care of everything from marketing to checkout, enabling homeowners to benefit from Edinburgh's short-term rental boom without any hassle.” As locals ourselves, we are also fully equipped to share the inside scoop on the best things to see and do in Scotland's beautiful capital city.