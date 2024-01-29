Kuwait's PM Receives UK Deputy Prime Minister

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received Monday Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya accompanied by UK Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for the Cabinet Office, Member of Parliament, Oliver Dowden. During the meeting, both sides touched on bilateral ties between the two friendly countries and the latest regional and global developments. (end) aa

