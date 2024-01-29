Kuwaiti-Saudi Relations... 130 Years Of Exceptional Relations, Pivotal Stepping-Stones

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti-Saudi relations have traversed through pivotal and historical points over the course of 130 years, passing over stepping-stones that solidified and deepened relations between leadership and people alike.

The evocative words of late Saudi King Fahad bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud during Iraqi occupation of Kuwait, "Either Kuwait is restored, or Saudi is gone with it," still reverberate through the hearts and minds of Kuwaitis.

The exceptional nature of these share bonds is rooted all the way back in 1891 when Amir of Kuwait at the time Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah (Mubarak Al-Kabeer) hosted Imam Abdulrahman Al-Faisal Al-Saud and his son King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman in Kuwait, standing by their side until they regained Riyadh in 1902.

This took Kuwaiti-Saudi relations beyond the point of neighboring nations, to a relationship of kinship and joint destiny in the face of challenges and mitigating circumstances.

The relationship between Sheikh Mubarak and Imam Abdurrahman was passed down the line of successive Kuwait Amirs and Saudi Kings, and further solidified bonds.

In 2018, during the reign of late Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council was established with joint vision of augmenting cooperation, and ensuring sustainability of ties, in line with Gulf Cooperation Council objectives.

The Council sets out to reinforce an integrated economic system, find innovative solutions for the utilization of resources, and build an efficient cohesive educational system founded on strength points of both nations.

In June 5 of 2021, the first council meeting was held as per directions of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The two nations are aspiring towards a more expanded trade exchange with official data showing that in 2019 it reached SAR 39.8 billion (approx. USD 10.61 billion), with Saudi exports to Kuwait at SAR 83.7 billion (approx. USD 22.32 billion), and imports at SAR 56.1 billion (approx. USD 14.96 billion).

The countries' leadership have regularly reciprocated visits over the past few years for coordination on various issues of common concern, latest of which was His Highness the Amir's Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, then Crown Prince, visit to Riyadh on 11 November 2023 heading Kuwaiti delegation at the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit. (end)

kns









MENAFN29012024000071011013ID1107781137