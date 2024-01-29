Anixa Biosciences Announces Participation In 2024 Neauxcancer Oncology Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Conference Investment Track spotlights promising and emerging biotech and healthcare companies advancing the field of oncology SAN JOSE, Calif.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

("Anixa"

or

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced its participation in the 2024 NeauxCancer Conference organized by the Cancer Advocacy Group of Louisiana (CAGLA), being held February 29 – March 2, 2024 in New Orleans. Anixa Chairman and CEO Dr. Amit Kumar will present and meet one-on-one with investors throughout the day on Friday, March 1st. Dr. Kumar's remarks will feature Anixa's use of the body's immune system to take multiple approaches in fighting cancer. The Company's vaccines focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer, a mechanism that has never before been utilized for cancer vaccine development. Attendees at the conference will include oncologists and other clinicians interested in learning and discussing the latest practices for treating and taking care of cancer patients. The investment track will enable the medical professionals attending the conference, as well as regional investment professionals, to learn about emerging technologies for cancer treatment and prevention. Registration and attendance at the conference for investors is complimentary. Investors can register via the link below. Investment Track Details: Anixa presentation: Friday, March 1, 2024, at 11:30 AM CST Conference registration: Available on the conference website 1x1 meetings: Open to investors upon conference registration

Anixa presentation:

Friday, March 1, 2024, at 11:30 AM CST Conference registration : Available on the

conference website 1x1 meetings: Open to investors upon conference registration

Chadwick Landry, President and Executive Director of CAGLA stated, "We are pleased to be adding an investment track to our annual conference. We are also pleased that Anixa will be presenting at this inaugural year of the investment track. We plan to make the investment track a regular event at this well-attended conference to enable regional investors and medical professionals to gain firsthand exposure to some of the most exciting emerging companies developing technologies to address cancer."

The 2024 NeauxCancer Conference has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of Ochsner Clinic Foundation and CAGLA. The Ochsner Clinic Foundation is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

The Cancer Advocacy Group of Louisiana is a nonprofit corporation organized and operated to advocate for state legislation and administration regulations that facilitate cancer research and education, and foster the well-being and care of cancer patients, survivors, and their families.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR- T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes a novel vaccine being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to prevent

breast

cancer

–

specifically

triple negative

breast

cancer (TNBC),

the

most

lethal

form of the disease – as well as a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on clinical development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10- Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward- looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

