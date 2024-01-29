Winnow Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered Legal Search Assistant, Streamlining Compliance For Banks And Lenders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winnow Solutions, LLC announces the development of Winnow AI, a groundbreaking AI-powered legal search assistant designed to streamline compliance for banks, lenders, and financial institutions. The company unveiled the new product during

Legalweek in New York on Monday.

Meet Your New Legal Search Assistant - Winnow AI

Leveraging cutting-edge machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) technologies, Winnow AI empowers legal and compliance teams to navigate the ever-evolving regulatory landscape quickly and accurately. Winnow developed the product in collaboration with

Theseus AI, whose previous work involved using proprietary algorithms to analyze medical imaging and present objective data to radiologists and surgeons to improve patient diagnosis.

"In the rapidly evolving landscape of financial regulations, it's increasingly vital to stay ahead of the curve," states Chris

Hilliard, COO at Winnow. "Our Winnow AI platform equips our customers with a robust tool for quick, reliable legal insights based on plain language questions they ask, freeing up essential resources for more strategic initiatives. This innovation places Winnow at the cutting edge of legal technological advancement."

Winnow AI Key Features:



Blazing-fast answers: Leverage Winnow's database of over 60,000 state and federal law requirements to answer legal questions quickly, with pinpoint precision.

Intuitive interface: Ask questions in plain English and get fast, relevant responses, reducing reliance on complex legal databases.

Data-driven insights: Identify potential compliance risks and areas for improvement through advanced data analysis and machine learning. Auto-save: Access your query history easily with Winnow AI's auto-save functionality, helping you reference past answers and keep track of important information.

"At Theseus AI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionize every aspect of the financial industry, and legal compliance is no exception. With Winnow AI, we've helped develop a powerful tool that simplifies complex legal questions and offers proactive insights to enhance compliance and risk management," said Sam Elhag, CEO at Theseus AI. "We're thrilled to partner with Winnow to bring this innovation to leading financial institutions, and we're confident it will play a transformative role in ensuring their success in the years to come."

Winnow enables customers to build highly tailored state and federal compliance surveys unique to their business type, licensing, financial products, and jurisdictions. Its coverage includes laws and regulations applicable to mortgages, auto financing, credit cards, consumer financing, commercial lending, privacy & cybersecurity, and banking. Winnow customers receive regular updates on impactful changes that enable them to make critical business decisions in advance.

The company is committed to empowering financial institutions with innovative technology solutions that optimize efficiency and mitigate risk. The addition of Winnow AI builds on Winnow's already impressive roster of compliance and automated regulatory change management solutions.

Winnow AI is currently in closed beta testing. Visit



to request a demo, join the early access waitlist, and see how it will transform your legal and compliance operations.

About Winnow:

Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 60,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals. For more information, visit .

