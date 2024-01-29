COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® PROMOTES DAN WHALEN TO VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAMPA, FL, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving ®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, recently announced the promotion of Dan Whalen to Vice President of Operations. Whalen has been with College HUNKS for nearly eight years and previously served as Director of Operations. In this new role, he will be responsible for franchise and corporate owned locations, leading the team of Franchise Business Consultants as they provide day-to-day operational support for the more than 200 franchise partners.“Dan has played such an integral part in the growth and evolution of our brand and we are thrilled to promote him to his new leadership position,” said Marc Richard, Senior Vice President of Operations for College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving.“He embodies the College HUNKS core values and has proven over the years his commitment to our brand and ensuring our success in each role he has fulfilled. It's been incredibly exciting to watch him develop as a professional and serve as a fantastic role model for others.”Dan Whalen joined College HUNKS in 2016 as General Manager for the Tampa location, where he led his team to Top 5 in company performance with their impressive growth rates. In 2019, Whalen and the Tampa College HUNKS were recognized on the Inc. 5000 list as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. He then worked his way through the ranks of the organization.In 2020, Whalen became a Franchise Business Consultant before quickly transitioning to Director of Franchise Business Consulting and then to Director of Operations.“Dan has been a staple of College HUNKS for years,” said Roman Cowan, Brand President.“One of our brand core values is Building Leaders, and he is the perfect representation – growing from a General Manager into a Franchise Business Consultant and beyond, we are proud to have his vision, expertise and winning spirit leading our operations.”Before joining College HUNKS, Whalen gained nearly a decade of experience in operations management, sales, and business ownership in the health & fitness industry.“I am very proud to be part of the College HUNKS family and to step into this new role to help further our organization and support our teams to continue to be a best-in-class brand,” said Dan Whalen, Vice President of Operations for College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving.“I've witnessed so many incredible changes and achievements for the company over the past eight years and look forward to seeing what the future holds for us.”To learn more about College HUNKS including franchising opportunities, visit .About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and MovingCollege HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.For more information, visit .

Brianne Barbakoff

Ink Link Marketing

+ +1 305.333.2809

email us here