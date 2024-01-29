Runecast To Be Acquired By Dynatrace, Further Enhancing Cloud-Native Application Protection And Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Runecast to be acquired by Dynatrace

LONDON, UK, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Runecast , a leading provider of AI-powered security and compliance solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security. This strategic move represents a significant milestone in Runecast's journey to deliver real-time, automated, and actionable insights for security compliance, vulnerability assessment, and configuration management in hybrid and multicloud environments.In the dynamic landscape of digital transformation, cloud technologies have revolutionized the way businesses operate. While cloud adoption has accelerated innovation, it has also introduced complexities in managing security and compliance. Organizations are now seeking a unified approach that encompasses observability, security, and compliance to address these challenges effectively. Through this acquisition, the unique capabilities that Runecast offers its customers will bolster the Dynatrace® platform's capabilities, empowering customers to manage risks proactively, including misconfigurations and compliance violations, and automating remediation across their hybrid and multicloud environments.Stanimir Markov, CEO at Runecast, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "At Runecast, we are committed to providing organizations with real-time, automated, and actionable insights for security compliance, vulnerability assessment, and configuration management of their cloud environments. We are excited to join Dynatrace, the leader in observability and application security, to deliver a comprehensive Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that answers two crucial questions for our customers: 'How secure are we?' and 'How compliant are we?'"Bernd Greifeneder, CTO at Dynatrace, added,“Security posture management is a well-known and vital market, because every organization needs it and has prioritized it in their technology investments for improved security. We believe Dynatrace is differentiated in this market as the only platform leveraging contextual observability and security analytics for cloud-native applications to provide end-to-end protection, detection, and response. Dynatrace enables users to not only identify and analyze vulnerabilities and threats automatically but also to measure and improve risk exposure and compliance status and perform advanced security analytics and automation. Runecast's technology will enhance this advantage, elevating our runtime vulnerability analytics and protection and helping our customers to keep their clouds audit ready all the time. We look forward to welcoming Runecast to the platform and the team to Dynatrace.”By becoming part of Dynatrace, Runecast will contribute its expertise in delivering automated, real-time vulnerability assessments, security compliance checks and configuration drift management capabilities for hybrid and multicloud environments. This strategic acquisition will enable organizations to harness Dynatrace's unified observability and security platform enhanced by Runecast's extensive rules framework and remediation capabilities providing cloud-native application protection and compliance capabilities to organizations worldwide.After the closing, Dynatrace plans to integrate Runecast into its unified observability and security platform.The proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed later in Dynatrace's fourth quarter, concluding on March 31, 2024.

