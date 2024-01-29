(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GHOST® HYDRATION Launches with Four Flavors and Contains Zero Caffeine
CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The thirst is real!
GHOST ®, a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel, introduces the first-ever authentically licensed ready-to-drink (RTD) hydration beverage that can be sipped on throughout the day (or night). With four legendary flavors – ORANGE SQUEEZE, LEMON LIME, KIWI STRAWBERRY, and SOUR PATCH KIDS® "REDBERRY®" – GHOST® HYDRATION is elevating the hydration experience.
Continue Reading
GHOST® REDEFINES THE HYDRATION GAME WITH THE FIRST AUTHENTICALLY LICENSED READY-TO-DRINK HYDRATION PRODUCT
GHOST® HYDRATION Launches with Four Flavors and Contains Zero Caffeine
GHOST®
HYDRATION stands out from other hydration products on the market by proudly declaring zero caffeine and transparently showcasing the dosage of each active ingredient on the GHOST® Full Disclosure Label. The epically flavored drink has 996mg total electrolytes and is designed to replenish the five electrolytes lost in sweat. From classic citrus flavors to the mouth-puckering SOUR PATCH KIDS® "REDBERRY®," there is an option ready to quench thirst 24/7, bringing a whole new level of flavor and refreshment to a daily routine. In addition to kicking caffeine and sugar to the curb, the beverage is vegan-friendly, gluten-free and naturally colored.
"The sports drink category has been on fire the past year, and GHOST® couldn't be more excited to bring additional efficacy and some of our authentic flavor collaborations to the shelf," said Dan Lourenco, Co-Founder and CEO of GHOST® . "Expanding on the success of our powdered hydration product, we can't wait for the legends out there to get their hands on our RTD hydration product. It's a flexible and functional anytime thirst quencher with 996mg total electrolytes, 100% RDA of Vitamins B6, B12, and Vitamin C, and additional premium trademarked ingredients such as Aquamin® and Senactiv®."
GHOST®
HYDRATION
is available in-store at 7-Eleven, Kroger, Walmart, Target, and more. To learn more about GHOST® HYDRATION
at
drinkghost .
About GHOST ®
GHOST ® is a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel. GHOST ®
is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships, and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands, including OREO®, Chips Ahoy!®, Sour Patch Kids®, Sonic® Drive-In, Warheads®, Swedish Fish® and Welch's®. GHOST ® products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle, and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit
ghostlifestyle or connect with the brand on
Instagram ,
X ,
TikTok , or
Twitch .
MEDIA CONTACT
Alessandra Luckey | Carissa Izquierdo
818-478-0530
[email protected]
SOURCE GHOST®
MENAFN29012024003732001241ID1107781083
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.