Fontana Attorney Douglas Borthwick Receives Prestigious NAOPIA Recognition As 2024 Top Ranked Personal Injury Attorney

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys (NAOPIA) is an organization devoted to recognizing top Personal Injury Attorneys nationwide. Through a stringent, multiple stage selection process, NAOPIA awards the best Personal Injury attorneys in each state with the most prestigious honor. Because Attorney Douglas Borthwick has demonstrated an extraordinary amount of knowledge, skill, expertise and success in his practice of Personal Injury, NAOPIA has awarded him with their highest honors.

Candidates must be licensed, in good standing with their local bar association and nominated by either a licensed practicing attorney or one of our in-house staff researchers. In addition, each attorney must have achieved meaningful professional recognition and earned the respect of their clients and peers.

Attorney Borthwick is also AV® rated , the

highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.



Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo, the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail .

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: Family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick's profile was featured in the California Business Journal :



"Life is the most precious thing we have and it's probably the thing most people take for granted. We're busy. We don't even take time to consciously think of our lives because we are too busy living them. Appreciate your life. We all only get one. Invest in what makes you happy. There is so much to be thankful for. We all have rotten things happen to us and we all have unfortunate things. But there is good in everything that happens if you look for it. Give thanks every day.

Live consciously with awareness and gratitude, appreciate the moments as they occur before they forever pass so quickly." - Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

"You just never know what someone is dealing with behind closed doors. No matter how happy someone looks, how loud their laugh is, how big their smile is, there still can be a level of hurt that is indescribable. So be kind. Even when others are not, choose to be kind." – Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

