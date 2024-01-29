Quantum5 Acquires Trivie To Grow Automotive Retail Learning Opportunities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ander, and its automotive division Quantum5, the first holistic learning ecosystem in automotive to drive measurable performance through engagement and proficiencies, is proud to announce the acquisition of Trivie, a modern workforce engagement platform that utilizes AI-generative tools to personalize learning content, build community, and effectively deliver higher learning experiences through knowledge reinforcement science.

The acquisition enables Quantum5 to accelerate its mission of helping the automotive industry address the challenges it faces and provide today's learners with a positive learning experience that drives retention and performance. Trivie's technology, and the work done by its design team, builds on the science of retention of any learning. Their work with the largest automotive global OEM to drive EV knowledge retention is an example of the power of their current solution.

"Trivie's AI technology, customer base, and team are a great fit for the work we've done over the past five years to build human centric ecosystems that serve individuals working in large enterprises to become better versions of themselves, every day," said Ken Herfurth, Chief Vision Officer of Quantum5.

By incorporating Trivie technology within the Quantum5 ecosystem for automotive learning, OEM's and dealers will see an even more robust solution for upskilling and reskilling learners at all levels in an unlimited variety of ways to develop and grow.

"With the addition of Trivie's learning reinforcement science, we're able to drive higher engagement for all learners using the system's AI-driven retention strategies," said David O'Brien, CEO of Quantum5.

"Together, we're bringing a new breed of learning technology to market that focuses on knowledge retention and retrieval, ultimately delivering a higher ROI for our customers."

"Over the past several years, Trivie has helped solve problems for many industry-leading corporations by integrating brain science, gamification, and detailed analytics into one elegant and easy-to-use technology platform," said Lawrence Schwartz, CEO of Trivie. "Through this acquisition, Quantum5 now offers the most comprehensive learning ecosystem for the automotive industry. We are very excited to be a part of the Quantum5 family and look forward to the road ahead."

For more information on Quantum5 please visit or stop by booth #7113N at the NADA convention, Feb 1-4, 2024.

About Quantum5

Quantum5,and its parent company Ander, provide a holistic learning ecosystem focused on learners being genuinely engaged and building proficiencies. Our solution addresses multiple market issues including sustainable training over time in the auto industry.

We have transformed the traditional training, learning and development approach into a learning experiences building people and teams delivered through progressive content, innovative technology and delivery, and community-focused member learning over the entire lifecycle of a person's involvement. Quantum5 is connecting dealers to their customers again, in a new, but long-overdue way. Curious? Learn more at .

