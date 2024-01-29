IES Holdings Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results Earnings Release Schedule

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or“IES” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: IESC) today announced that it will release fiscal 2024 first quarter results before the market opens on Friday, February 2, 2024.
About IES Holdings, Inc.
IES designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provides infrastructure products and services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our more than 8,000 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit .
Company Contact:
Tracy McLauchlin
Chief Financial Officer
IES Holdings, Inc.
(713) 860-1500
Investor Relations Contact:
Robert Winters or Stephen Poe
Alpha IR Group
312-445-2870
...
