Electric Light Commercial Vehicle Market Demand To Hit US$ 303.2 Billion In 2024, Reaching US$ 750 Billion By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wider Adoption of Electric Light Commercial Vehicles Due to Greater Emphasis on Electric Mobility. E-Pickup Trucks is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. FCEV segment will grow at significant growth rate during the forecast period. NEWARK, Del, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electric light commercial vehicle market was valued at around US$ 173 billion in 2019. In the following five years, sales of electric light commercial vehicles surged at a 12% CAGR and reached US$ 271.9 billion by 2023.

The demand for electric light commercial vehicles is expected to be valued at US$ 303.2 billion in 2024. The market is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2034. The electric light commercial vehicle industry is expected to reach US$ 750 billion by 2034 end. Gain expert insights and supercharge your growth strategies. Request our market overview sample: The adoption of electric cars in urban and metropolitan cities is increasing rapidly with rising concerns about pollution and outdoor air quality. EV manufacturers have increased the production of electric light commercial vehicles and are promoting them as ways to create cleaner, healthier communities. Lower running costs and lower carbon footprint have made electric commercial vehicles suitable for logistics services and door-to-door delivery businesses. Growing awareness among city dwellers about the environment and climate change has also increased the popularity of eLCVs as shuttle vans or urban transport vehicles. “International organizations as well as national governments are putting strict emission laws to solve environmental issues. Electric light commercial vans are finding wider acceptance in the market due to their ability to satisfy and even surpass the laws for zero exhaust emissions,” - Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) Key Takeaways from the Electric Light Commercial Vehicle Market Study Report:

The United States market is expected to increase at a rate of 9.8% through 2034 and reach a total valuation of US$ 135.1 billion by 2034.

The demand for electric light commercial vehicles in the United Kingdom is projected to grow at a promising rate of 10.7% from 2024 to 2034.

China is the leading manufacturer of EVs in Asia, including electric light commercial vehicles, and is expected to advance at a CAGR of 9.9% through 2034. Japan and South Korea are two other remarkably growing markets in Asia. Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights: Competitive Landscape Chevrolet, Ford Motors, and Fuso are some of the leading manufacturers of commercial vehicles that also hold a substantial market share for electric LCVs. The growing awareness and investments for accelerating the integration of green delivery vans are anticipated to encourage the emergence of new market players in the coming days. Key players are focusing on novel technologies to enhance their profit and presence in the market. Key Players Profiled in the Electric Light Commercial Vehicle Market Report Bollinger Chevrolet Ford Motor Company Fuso General Motors Inc.

Electric Light Commercial Vehicle Market Report Scope:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2024) US$ 303.2 billion Projected Market Size (2034) US$ 750 billion Anticipated CAGR (2024 to 2034) 9.5 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ million or billion for Value and Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), East Asia, South Asia and Oceania Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, GCC Countries, and South Africa Key Segments Covered By Vehicle Type, By Application, By Propulsion Type, By Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW), and By Region Key Companies Profiled

Bollinger

Chevrolet

Ford Motor Company Fuso Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Request Report Methodology:

Key Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type:



Light-duty Trucks

Vans

Pickup Trucks Other Vehicle Types

By Propulsion Type:



Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW):



Below 6,000 lbs

6,000 lbs to 10,000 lbs 10,000 lbs to 14,000 lbs



By Application:



Commercial Industrial

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage on the Automotive Domain:

Commercial Vehicle Automotive Thermal System Market Share is expected to register a CAGR of 4.33% by the year 2033.



Electric Commercial Vehicle MRO Market Growth is expected to reach US$ 5,401.6 Million by 2033.

Hydrogen Trucks Industry Demand is anticipated to reach more than US$ 119.18 Billion by the end of 2033.



Lightweight Compact Wheel Loader Industry Size is to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2023 and 2033, totalling around US$ 30.3 billion by 2033.



Automotive Lighting Market Size is projected to reach US$ 69 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube