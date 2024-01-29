Petmed Express, Inc. Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: PETS) (the“Company”), Your Trusted Pet Health ExpertTM will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 4:30pm Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
PetMeds' management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024
Time: 4:30pm Eastern time (1:30pm Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-0789
International number: 201-689-8562
Webcast: 3Q Webcast Link
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 561-374-0177.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 7:30 PM Eastern time on the same day through February 22, 2024.
Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921
International replay number: 412-317-6671
Replay passcode: 13744200
About PetMed Express
Founded in 1996, PetMeds is Your Trusted Pet Health ExpertTM, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and through its website at .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain“forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such“forward-looking” statements are set forth in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the PetMed Express Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023. The Company's future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Q and its Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Investor Contact:
MZ North America
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
...
(561) 489-5315
