Weaream Adds DMP Flex 350 Dual To Manufacturing Workflow — Expanding Addressable Applications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



3D Systems DMP Flex 350 Dual delivers speed, flexibility to enable increased options for WeAreAM and Gruppo Grazioli customers

Direct metal printing solution part of WeAreAM's new Center of Excellence

ROCK HILL, S.C., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced that WeAreAM , a digital and metal additive manufacturing company located in Brescia, Lombardia, Italy, has added 3D Systems' DMP Flex 350 Dual to its new Center of Excellence. WeAreAM's services cover additive manufacturing from application engineering and design through production and post-processing for a breadth of industrial markets such as oil & gas, automotive, and aerospace. The addition of 3D Systems' direct metal printing solution will enable WeAreAM to explore an expanded set of applications - allowing the company to become increasingly responsive to its customers' requirements, thus helping accelerate innovation. 3D Systems' newest partner in Italy, Gruppo Grazioli , will work in close collaboration with WeAreAM providing training, support, and other services to ensure manufacturers integrating AM are maximizing the solution and thus their investment.

The DMP Flex 350 Dual enables flexible application use and quick-swap build modules, and a central server to manage print jobs, materials, settings, and maintenance for 24/7 productivity. Additionally, the unique vacuum chamber significantly reduces argon gas consumption while delivering best-in-class oxygen purity (<25 ppm). The printer also includes Oqton's 3DXpert software which supports every step of the additive manufacturing workflow from design to post-processing, to quickly and efficiently transition from a 3D model to successfully printed parts. This single software solution for modeling, simulation, and manufacturing eliminates the need to rely on multiple software packages. Efficiencies driven by 3DXpert can enable up to 75% faster file-processing time, and increase productivity by up to 40%.

“The addition of our DMP technology in WeAreAM's Center of Excellence marks a significant milestone in their journey toward achieving manufacturing optimization,” said Matteo Marcellini, director, industrial solutions, 3D Systems.“Our DMP Flex 350 Dual is renowned as a high throughput, high repeatability metal 3D printer that is capable of producing high-quality parts in a broad range of alloys. The addition of this printer will not only help WeAreAM address its customers' evolving application needs and catalyze innovation, it will also help improve productivity. Additionally, our newest partner, Gruppo Grazioli, brings deep expertise in solutions integration to help manufacturers optimize their investments. I'm looking forward to all we will be able to achieve through this collaboration.”

“We are excited about our collaboration with 3D Systems and Gruppo Grazioli, aimed at showcasing how metal 3D printing technologies can be utilized to create functional objects,” said Paolo Folgarait, Ph.D., founder, president & CEO, WeAreAM.“The rapid serial production of parts on the 3D Systems DMP Flex 350 Dual meets all critical safety requirements across various application sectors, and empowers manufacturers to design innovative products.”

Carlo Grazioli, board member, Gruppo Grazioli added,“We are thrilled about our collaboration with 3D Systems, a significant step that solidifies our position in the metal additive technology sector in Italy. The partnership enables us to further provide advanced solutions and comprehensive support, thus contributing to driving innovation in the Italian industrial landscape. We are committed to delivering added value to businesses through the integration of cutting-edge technologies, fostering growth and excellence in the industry.”

3D Systems' DMP Flex 350 Dual will be showcased at the WeAreAM Center of Excellence open house to be held January 30-31, 2024. For more information, please visit the WeAreAM website .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems' solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at .

3D Systems Corporation

333 Three D Systems Circle

Rock Hill, SC 29730

NYSE:DDD

Investor Contact: href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" relations@3dsystem

Media Contact: press@3dsystems

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at