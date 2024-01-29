First Patient Dosed With LIXTE’S LB-100 And GSK’S Immunotherapy Dostarlimab-Gxly In Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma Trial

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PASADENA, CA, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT and LIXTW ) (“LIXTE” or the“Company”), today announced the dosing of the first patient in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to assess whether adding LIXTE's LB-100 to GSK's programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1)-blocking monoclonal antibody, dostarlimab-gxly, may enhance the effectiveness of immunotherapy in the treatment of ovarian clear cell carcinoma (OCCC).



The clinical trial was initiated by and is being conducted at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. LIXTE is providing LB-100; GSK is providing dostarlimab-gxly and financial support for the clinical trial.

The clinical trial (NCT06065462) is based on the observation by the lead clinical investigator of the trial, Amir Jazaeri MD, Professor of Gynecologic Oncology at MD Anderson, that a genetically acquired reduction in PP2A may enhance sensitivity to immunotherapyi. This raises the possibility that reducing PP2A pharmacologically with LB-100 may enhance the anti-tumor effect of the PD-1 blocking monoclonal antibody, dostarlimab-gxly, in patients with OCCC lacking the genetic reduction in PP2A.

About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. LIXTE has demonstrated that its first-in-class lead clinical PP2A inhibitor, LB-100, is well-tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activityii. Based on extensive published preclinical data (see ), LB-100 has the potential to significantly improve outcomes for patients undergoing various chemotherapies or immunotherapies. LIXTE's new approach has no known competitors and is covered by a comprehensive patent portfolio. Proof-of-concept clinical trials are in progress.

i Hinchcliff EM, Patel A, Fellman B, Westin SN, Sood A, Soliman P, Shafer A, Meyer L, Fleming N, Bathala Y, Ganeshan D, Hwu P, Lu K, Jazaeri A . Loss-of-function mutations in PPP2R1A Correlate with Exceptional Survival in Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinomas Treated with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors. National oral presentation at SGO Annual Meeting, March 2022

ii Chung V et. al. Safety, Tolerability, and Preliminary Activity of LB-100, an Inhibitor of Protein Phosphatase 2A, in Patients with Relapsed Solid Tumors: An Open-Label, Dose Escalation, First-in-Human, Phase I Trial. Clin Cancer Res. 2017;23(13):3277-84.