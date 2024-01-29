Blue Moon Metals Inc. To Present At The Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference January 31, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Moon Metals Inc. (OTCQB: BMOOF), focused on the polymetallic Blue Moon project in the United States, today announced that Patrick McGrath, CEO, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences, on January 31, 2024.

DATE : January 31st

TIME: 10:00 am EST

LINK:

Available for 1x1 meetings: January 31 & February 1

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Highlights of the Company:



Significant exposure to zinc, copper, gold and silver mineral resource in the United States.

Zinc and copper are included in the United States critical metals list.

Recently increased the confidence in the geological model with the upgrade of approximately 48% of the resource to the indicated Mineral Resource category.

The zinc grade of the 2023 Mineral Resource estimate increased by approximately 22% and the zinc equivalent grade increased by approximately 35%, respectively, as compared to the prior Mineral Resource estimate issued in 2018. The increase in grades and contained metals sets the stage for a Preliminary Economic Assessment to better understand the economic viability of the project and determine the next steps in advancing the project.



About Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals is advancing its Blue Moon polymetallic deposit which contains zinc, gold, silver and copper. The property is well located with existing local infrastructure including paved highways three miles from the site; a hydroelectric power generation facility a few miles from the site, a three-hour drive to the Oakland port and a four-hour drive to the service centre of Reno. Zinc and copper are currently on the USGS list of metals critical to the US economy and national security. The Company also holds the Yava polymetallic project in Nunavut that is in the same volcanic lithologies and south of Glencore's Hackett River deposit. More information is available on the company's website ( ).

