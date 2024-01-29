OFP Funding Redefines Proprietary Trading With Exclusive Buy One Get One Promotion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Buy One Get One Promotion by OFP Funding

OFP Funding's new improved Dashboard for traders

OFP Funding

The prop firm introduces a groundbreaking promotion, offering exclusive free instant funding accounts for every purchase, without challenges or verifications

- Ruggero Catalano, Co-Founder and CEO of OFP FundingLONDON, REINO UNIDO, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking move, OFP Funding , the first regulated prop firm in the industry, announces an exciting Buy One Get One promotion, revolutionizing the accessibility of monthly instant funding trading accounts. The promotion is tailor-made for new customers, offering a complimentary account with the purchase of specified monthly accounts.New customers are presented with a range of monthly trading account options to suit their preferences. The available tiers include 50K, 100K, and 200K accounts, each designed to cater to different trading styles and capital preferences.As part of this exclusive promotion, customers stand to benefit from bonus accounts corresponding to their selected tier. Those who opt for the substantial 200K account will receive an additional 25K account absolutely free. Similarly, purchasers of the 100K account will enjoy a complimentary 10K account, and those selecting the 50K account tier will be gifted with a free 5K account. This bonus structure adds significant value to the overall trading experience.OFP Funding prioritizes the individual preferences of traders, offering a unique level of flexibility in payout options. Traders can choose their desired payout percentage, ranging from a minimum of 26% to an impressive 80%. This remarkable flexibility empowers traders to align their trading experience with their specific goals and risk tolerance, enhancing the overall tailor-made nature of the promotion.OFP Funding values its existing customer base and has extended an exclusive discount via email. This ensures that loyal traders also benefit from the promotional offerings during the specified period.Ruggero Catalano, Co-Founder and CEO of OFP Funding, expressed enthusiasm about the promotion, stating, "We believe in empowering traders. This promotion not only provides new customers with an unmatched entry into prop trading but also shows our commitment to the success of our existing community."About OFPEstablished in 2021, OFP Funding is one of the only regulated prop firms in the market, known for its cutting-edge dashboard, no-challenge or verification processes model, and supportive global community of more than 10,000 traders. With a commitment to nurturing talent and providing traders with the resources they need to start trading in 24 hours with up to £5 million risk-free, OFP Funding empowers individuals to achieve their financial goals in the dynamic world of trading.For more information about OFP Funding and the Buy One Get One promotion, please visit .

