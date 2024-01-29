IBA Group Shortlisted For CEE Business Services Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

European Business Services Association published the shortlist of the CEE Business Services Awards. IBA Group was selected as a finalist.

PRAGUE, CZECHIA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The European Business Services Association published the shortlist of the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Business Services Awards. IBA Group was selected as a finalist in the following categories:.Top AI or Process-Automation Implementation of the Year – CEE.Most Vibrant Employer – Czech RepublicSee CEE Business Services Awards ShortlistFor the Top AI or Process-Automation Implementation of the Year category, IBA Group submitted a price management solution the company implemented at a leading European furniture retailer.As for the Most Vibrant Employer category, IBA Group's submission covered employee support in the country, where the company has its headquarters and developments centers. To empower employees and their families, IBA Group offers a package of social and financial benefits, including medical care, financial assistance, sports and tourism, and festive events and gifts, as well as training courses in IT, foreign languages, and business.About CEE Business Services Summit & AwardsThe CEE Business Services Awards is an annual contest for organizations that provide business services in Central and Eastern Europe. The European Business Services Association launched the awards 12 years ago. IBA Group was shortlisted for a number of CEE Business Services Awards and became a winner in 2017 with the project Promotion of IT among People with Disabilities in the category Top CSR Initiative of the Year.In 2024, 97 companies were included in the 30 categories of the CEE Business Services Awards shortlist. Winners will be announced at the CEE Business Services Summit & Awards to be held from March 6 to March 7 in Warsaw.The Awards jury will cast the final vote one night before the CEE Business Services Summit & Awards. On March 6 and March 7, attendees of the CEE Business Services Summit & Awards will be able to cast their votes for individual Awards via a Brella platform. The Jury Vote will be weighted 2/3 and the Popular Vote 1/3. The Awards Auditors will compile all results to be unveiled at the Gala Awards ceremony.About IBA GroupIBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in 16 countries. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit

