Melodious: PM Modi Praises Patriotic Song By Egyptian Girl On 75Th R-Day

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised a patriotic song rendered by an Egyptian girl at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations in Cairo.

Dressed in traditional Indian attire, Kariman sang the 'Desh Rangeela' song at the India House, leaving a large gathering of Indians and Egyptians impressed.

"This rendition by Kariman from Egypt is melodious! I congratulate her for this effort and wish her the very best for her future endeavours," PM Modi wrote as he shared the video of the song on X.

The video was originally shared by the Indian Embassy in Egypt on Sunday, which praised Kariman's "melodious singing" and "intonation".

"A young Egyptian girl Kariman presented a patriotic song 'Desh Rangeela' during 75th #RepublicDay celebrations at 'India House'. Her melodious singing and correct intonation impressed the large gathering of Indians and Egyptians," the Embassy said.

It further stated in successive posts that young Egyptians showcased their love for Indian classical dance and music, with cultural programmes at the India House in the Egyptian capital.

Women from the Indian community performed Garba after Ambassador Ajit V Gupte unfurled the Tricolour and read the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the Indian diaspora and friends of India in the country.

According to the Indian Embassy in Cairo, the Indian community in Egypt numbers around 3,200, most of whom are concentrated in the country's capital.

There are also a small number of families in Alexandria, Port Said, and Ismailia. A majority of the Indians are either employed with Indian companies or are professionals with various multinationals.

About 400 Indian students are studying in Egypt, mainly in Al Azhar University with around 275 students, and the rest in Ain Shams Medical University (around 80 students) and Cairo University, the Embassy website said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the country in October 2022 where he thanked the diaspora for advancing India's national interests and shaping the country's image in the region.

