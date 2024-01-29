(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Mr Mortgage, UAE's first mortgage AI avatar, aims to empower individuals to make informed decisions by providing valuable insights and facilitating seamless processes.

Dubai, UAE: YOUAE Mortgages, a rapidly growing mortgage advisory firm in the region, is introducing UAE's first Mortgage AI Avatar. With a client-centric approach, the firm envisions to offer a comprehensive and personalized mortgage experience. With the aim of revolutionizing the way individuals receive mortgage updates, the AI avatar will provide valuable insights, streamlined processes, and prompt assistance to clients.

Mr. Mortgage increases efficiency and enables individuals to make informed decisions by informing clients about the latest market trends, interest rates, loan terms, etc. Customers get access to concise, engaging information on various mortgage topics.

“For the past ten years, my journey in mortgage sales has been defined by one core principle: placing the client at the Centre of everything I do. Client satisfaction is not just a priority; it is the very essence of my business. In my pursuit of providing exceptional service, I have long pondered the potential synergy between the mortgage and AI world. Mr. Mortgage is the result of figuring out how we could efficiently leverage AI to revolutionize the client experience and deliver greater value,” said Yash Trivedi, Founder of YOUAE Mortgages.

Mr Mortgage's introduction to the UAE comes at an excellent time, as the UAE government has recently announced the cancellation of the minimum down payment for property investors. Seeking to encourage more investors and residents to establish deeper roots in the country, investors can now qualify for the golden visa if the property's value is Dh 2 million or more, irrespective of whether it is off-plan, completed, mortgaged, or not mortgaged. In comparison, investors previously had to pay at least Dh 1 million to be eligible for the 10-year residency visa.

YOUAE Mortgages recognizes the complexities of the real estate market and the diverse financial needs of its clients. Through personalized advice, tailored mortgage solutions, and unparalleled customer service, they're on the journey to simplify the mortgage process by equipping customers with the knowledge and resources necessary to make informed decisions.

