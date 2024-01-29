Govcio Media & Research Launches New Website Design

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO Media & Research , a leading federal technology media company, has launched its newly designed website. The site features an engaging, optimized design with user-friendly navigation, and topically curated content on the latest trending topics in federal IT.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new website to the public and provide an enhanced experience," said Editor-in-Chief Amy Kluber. "The new features on the site mirror our commitment as a leading media resource in federal IT, showcasing our dedication to delivering high-quality information and staying at the forefront of industry excellence."

3 key features of the new website include:

– The website offers the option to utilize dark or light mode, addressing user preferences for readability. Our mobile display has been improved and optimized for increased rankings, providing a cleaner and fresher approach that is easier to navigate.– Explore more content effortlessly with automated feeds that showcase trending topics and related content suggestions.We can better serve our audience with more relevant ads with improved infrastructure.

Visitors to the new site will stay informed with the latest GovCIO Media & Research updates and industry news through video, podcasts, events, articles, and special reports that keep federal IT decision-makers informed on technology's impact on government.

"In redesigning the website, our aim was to enhance its value, user-friendliness, and responsiveness across all platforms," said Michael Hoffman, President of GovCIO Media & Research. "We focused on simplifying access to valuable information about technology's impact on government for our readers and partners. We're confident that we've achieved this goal and hope you enjoy the improved experience."

About GovCIO Media & Research



GovCIO Media & Research, an independent media company owned by GovCIO, provides insights and analysis on federal IT innovation and is the leading industry solutions resource. Our team utilizes a multi-platform approach to today's most pressing issues through video, podcasts, events, articles and special reports that keep federal IT decision-makers informed on technology's impact on government.



