Packaged Salad Market Poised For Robust Growth: Organic And Vegetarian Products Lead The Surge As Consumers Embrace Healthier Lifestyles

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Packaged Salad Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Vegetarian, Non-vegetarian), Processing (Organic, Conventional), Type, Distribution Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global packaged salad industry is witnessing a significant upswing, driven by the surging trend of health consciousness and the burgeoning demand for convenience foods. A comprehensive market analysis delves deep into the sector's evolving dynamics, spotlighting key insights and trend forecasts from 2023 to 2030.
Market Expansion Driven by Vegetarian and Organic Preferences
As consumers increasingly align their eating habits with personal health goals and ethical considerations, the market has seen a strong shift towards vegetarian options. Vegetarian packaged salads, representing a whopping 67.4% revenue share in 2022, continue to capture the market, buoyed by the escalating vegan population and elevated concerns regarding animal welfare and environmental impact.
Organic packaged salads are also carving a significant niche, anticipated to exhibit a stellar CAGR of 7.8% through 2030. Health-aware consumers are seeking out organic fruits and vegetables, adding impetus to this market segment.
Convenience Fuels Packaged Salad Kits Popularity High Convenience and Variety Spur Growth in Packaged Salad Kits
The consumer quest for convenience without compromising on variety and taste has catapulted the packaged kits segment to the forefront. Marked by continuous innovation and varied product offerings from industry players, this category is set to flourish, with projections indicating a CAGR of 7.2% between 2023 and 2030.
Regional Market Dynamics
In the regional context, North America stays at the vanguard of the packaged salad market, commanding over 40.1% global share in 2022. This dominance is underpinned by an escalating appreciation for salads as a staple in healthy diets and the convenience factor of pre-packaged offerings.
The new report provides a perspicacious evaluation of various market drivers, segment performances, distribution channel developments, and regional market analyses, presenting an invaluable resource for those invested in the packaged salad industry.
The report emphasizes the significant health and lifestyle trends propelling the demand for packaged salads. Expert analyses underline innovative product launches and strategic industry responses to shifting consumer preferences. Insights into the role of emerging plant-based and seafood options highlight consumer trends in protein choices.
This latest market analysis unveils critical trends and growth patterns within the global packaged salad market, serving as an essential touchstone for businesses and stakeholders aiming to navigate this dynamic sector.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 122
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $12.03 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $20.18 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.7%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Product Outlook
2.3. Processing Outlook
2.4. Type Outlook
2.5. Distribution Channel Outlook
2.6. Regional Outlook
Chapter 3. Packaged Salad Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Market Entry Strategies
Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.3. Consumer Product Adoption
4.4. Key Observations & Findings
Chapter 5. Packaged Salad Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
5.2. Vegetarian
5.3. Non-vegetarian
Chapter 6. Packaged Salad Market: Processing Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Processing Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
6.2. Organic
6.3. Conventional
Chapter 7. Packaged Salad Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
7.2. Packaged Greens
7.3. Packaged Kits
Chapter 8. Packaged Salad Market: Distribution Channel Range Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
8.2. Offline
8.3. Online
Chapter 9. Packaged Salad Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
9.2. North America
9.3. Europe
9.4. Asia-Pacific
9.5. Central & South America
9.6. Middle East & Africa
Chapter 10. Competitive Analysis
Bondvelle Dolle Food Company Inc. Fresh Express, Incorporated Earthbound Farm Mann Packing Co., Inc organicgirl Misionero Eat Smart BrightFarms, Inc. Gotham Greens
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Packaged Salad Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN29012024004107003653ID1107781004
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.