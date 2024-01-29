Petwellclinic's Methuen Site Opens Feb. 1

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joshua Kovacs, CEO at OakscaleMETHUEN, MASSACHUESETTS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PetWellClinic, which provides affordable, walk-in pet care so pet owners can afford to take care of their entire family on their schedule, announced today it will open its new location in northeast Massachusetts on February 1.Entrepreneur Jeff Bezer plans to open the new location at 90 Pleasant Street in Methuen as part of retail center The Loop in late February or early March. He also plans a second PetWellClinic site next year and a third location in 2026.“There is a problem with primary pet care, which is too expensive and difficult to access,” said Bezer, who fell in love with animals while volunteering at the SCPA while earning his two degrees in business management at Cornell University.“PetWellClinic will increase the affordability and accessibility of vet care in the area. The popular walk-in format allows pet owners to have their loved ones seen on their schedule. It will meet a critical unmet need in the marketplace.”Each PetWellClinic location provides preventative care such as exams and vaccinations, treatment for minor illnesses, management of chronic conditions, and laboratory testing for cats and dogs. Pet owners can also purchase wellness packages that include additional tests and treatments as well as a physical exam. The client-focused concept also lets customers check-in for services online in order to minimize any in-store wait times.Veterinarian Doug Lemire, VMD, who earned his degree from the University of Pennsylvania, will care for dogs and cats at the new location. He practiced in California for 25 years and owned Ocean Valley Veterinary Clinic in Stratham, New Hampshire for the last 11 years before selling last summer. Veterinary Assistants Bryanna Brown and Amanda Kadlex will provide support.The Methuen location will be open Monday through Friday (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) as well as Saturdays and Sundays (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Pet owners should check for updates on the office's Facebook and Instagram accounts for updates.“PetWellClinic's small footprint and build-out costs create great unit economics for franchisees,” said Joshua Kovacs, who is chief executive officer of Oakscale Franchise Development in Jersey City, New Jersey.“PetWellClinic specializes in walk-in visits and wellness treatments, which calls for a smaller footprint (600-1,200 square feet) and smaller capital requirements. No hospital stays, surgery or radiology--no sad puppies or kittens, just happy franchisees!”Managing the day-to-day business has practically been done for franchisees. PetWellClinic has refined every aspect of operations so franchise owners can simply follow the manual, which includes various processes such as customer onboarding, record keeping, customer relations management, maintenance and marketing.The PetWellClinic team helps franchise owners launch new locations within three months. PetWellClinic provides its project management processes for site selection, construction and marketing to help expedite grand openings.The Methuen location represents the third site for Metric Collective , a vertically integrated business that develops and invests in franchisors and connects them with potential franchisees. Metric Collective's CEO is Rob Huntington, whose family created the Huntington Learning Center franchise chain. The company also owns FranchiseHelp, a web portal providing general information on franchising and a search database of available opportunities; FranFunnel, a text messaging platform for outreach to prospective franchisees; Westside Franchise Brands, a multi-brand franchise company; and Oakscale, the U.S. franchise development arm for PetWellClinic as well as several other franchise brands.Steve Nave, a serial entrepreneur and former head of Walmart's eCommerce division, is a partner in the New Jersey PetWellClinic locations. The company plans to open 20-30 locations in the Garden State.PetWellClinic Franchise OpportunityPetWellClinic is a long-term solution for the long-time pet owner problem of lack of accessibility and affordability in pet care. The walk-in, low-cost model is growing quickly across the United States with 27 locations in operation and another 145 locations under development. PetWellClinic specializes in walk-in visits and wellness treatments, which call for a smaller footprint (600-1,200 square feet) and smaller capital requirements and yield great unit economics. No hospital stays, surgery or radiology–no sad puppies or kittens–just happy franchisees! For more information about PetWellClinic franchise opportunities, please visit or contact Ryan Durishin at ....###About PetWellClinicPetWellClinic provides walk-in pet wellness and health care so pet owners can afford to take care of their entire family on their schedule. Franchise owners deliver a ground-breaking proactive, compassionate wellness approach when care is needed most, making pet care accessible to all. With more than 165 units in operation or under development, the company already has 500+ 5-Star reviews from grateful pet owners. For more information about PetWellClinic franchises, visit our site.

