Systems Planning & Analysis Successfully Appraised For Quality Standards

- SPA CEO Rich SawchakALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of advisory services in support of critical national security objectives, has successfully achieved Maturity Level 3 of the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Services v2.0. SPA is already appraised and accredited for ISO 9001 standards.CMMI and ISO 9001 are widely recognized standards for enhancing the quality, efficiency, and effectiveness of organizations. CMMI is a framework for defining best practices and guidelines for improving an organization's capabilities, performance, and processes beyond compliance for continuous improvement. ISO 9001 is an international standard for quality management systems for delivering products and services that meet customer requirements and comply with relevant regulations. Appraisal and accreditation for both CMMI and ISO 9001 require rigorous preparation and examination.“Our national security clients entrust us with their critical missions based on our culture of excellence in all aspects of performance,” commented SPA CEO Rich Sawchak.“Maintaining CMMI and ISO accreditation further cements our commitment to continuous improvement, doubly important as SPA enters new markets and continues our rapid growth trajectory. Quality is the underpinning of our culture and our goal is to ensure the highest possible standards in everything we do.”About SPASPA is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA's portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers a comprehensive range of solutions supporting the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With 1,800+ professionals , SPA's employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past six consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: .

