IPS 2024 To Highlight Southeast Asia As The Region Of Opportunity For Real Estate Investments

IPS 2024 is all set to take place from Feb 27-29, 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with an impressive line-up of Southeast Asian exhibitors.

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 20th edition of the International Property Show (IPS ) 2024 is all set to take place from February 27-29, 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with an impressive line-up of Southeast Asian exhibitors. Among the prominent participants are renowned real estate developers from Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia, showcasing the region's diverse and vibrant property market.Leading the charge is MQDC (Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited) from Thailand, representing the thriving real estate industry of the Southeast Asian powerhouse.“MQDC is proud to have been at the forefront of Thailand's property sector for 3 decades. Our portfolio offers outstanding quality of life and investment returns through a commitment to quality you can see in each home's unique 30-year warranty. This year we're completing our flagship 'The Forestias' forest district. We're bringing nature back into the city to unite Bangkok's amazing amenities with the ultimate in well-being amid enchanting green space for all generations,” Visit Malaisirirat, CEO of MQDC.Alongside MQDC, IPS 2024 is poised to be a platform for Botanica and Infinity Real Estate Holdings to showcase their innovative projects and connect with potential investors.Additionally, PhilSwiss from Philippines is expected to showcase their unique projects as well at IPS 2024. CEO of PhilSwiss, Yvonne de la Peña-Sabordo, expressed the following: "Participating in IPS 2024 is an exciting opportunity for us to present our latest projects to a global audience. We believe in the potential of the Southeast Asian real estate market, and we are eager to engage with investors and stakeholders from around the globe at the event."IPS 2024 serves as a gateway for investors and industry professionals to explore lucrative opportunities in the Southeast Asian real estate market. The real estate market of Southeast Asia is projected to reach US$26.76 trillion in 2024, according to Statista. The residential real estate sector is set to lead the market, with an anticipated market volume reaching US$22.93 trillion in 2024. Projections indicate a steady annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2028) of 2.00%, culminating in a market volume of US$28.97 trillion by 2028.The top four countries from the ASEAN region to invest in – Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia – will be prominently featured along with other countries in IPS 2024, providing a comprehensive overview of the region's dynamic property landscape.IPS 2024, in collaboration with the Dubai Land Department, will serve as a catalyst for fruitful collaborations, fostering international partnerships within the real estate industry.To register or exhibit at IPS 2024, please visit:

