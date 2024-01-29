Intercontinental Launches A Collection Of Exclusive Experiences At Its New Property, Chiang Mai The Mae Ping

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping offers exclusive experiences: hot-air balloon adventure, tea blending workshop and a cultural tour.

THAILAND, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping, the newest luxury hotel in the heart of Chiang Mai, invites guests to discover the best of northern Thailand with three exclusive experiences that showcase the local heritage and natural beauty of the region. From soaring in a hot-air balloon over the stunning landscape, to learning the art of tea blending and tasting, to exploring the rich and diverse culture and architecture of the ancient Lanna Kingdom, these immersive activities are designed to create unforgettable memories for guests who seek to enrich their stay with authentic and meaningful experiences.Romantic and exhilarating, the signature Sky Romance Hot-Air Balloon Adventure offers a unique perspective of Chiang Mai from the sky. Guests will be picked up by a private limousine before dawn and taken to a tranquil field to watch the balloon fill up with hot air, before gently ascending through the cool morning air, feeling the tranquillity of a world slowly waking up. As they glide over the hushed landscape, enveloped in silence and serenity, they will witness the majestic beauty of Chiang Mai from up above, catching the golden sunrise piercing over the horizon, feeling the gentle breeze and the warmth of the first sun rays.After landing, adventurers will receive a flying certificate and a celebratory champagne toast with the pilot, before being whisked off to a secret spot by the lake to enjoy a picnic breakfast with stunning mountain views – the perfect finale to an unforgettable morning.Guests who appreciate the finer things in life can indulge in the Tea Artistry Blending and Tasting Workshop, which will introduce them to the art and science of tea blending and tasting. Conducted at the riverside Monsoon Tea Boutique, the workshop will be led by a local tea artisan who will teach guests how to create their own blends using different types of tea, including the rare and exotic jungle tea that grows wild in the mountains, focusing on professional brewing methods to bring out their best qualities. After the masterclass, travellers will enjoy a curated afternoon tea set inspired by Monsoon Tea at the hotel's Kam Lobby Lounge, served with a variety of delicious treats, such as scones, sandwiches, cakes, and savouries, paired with their choice of tea.Guests who are interested in the rich and diverse heritage of Chiang Mai, the ancient capital of the Lanna Kingdom, can embark on the Lanna Legacy Cultural and Architectural Tour. Accompanied by a local historian, guests will explore the city's iconic sites, learning the stories and secrets behind the temples, monuments, and communities that make up the fabric of Chiang Mai. Guests will also have the opportunity to choose from a variety of hands-on workshops ranging from metal beating and engraving to lacquering and weaving. For self-guided exploration, a bespoke cultural map designed in collaboration with Chiang Mai University will guide guests through their journey.Sky Romance Hot-Air Balloon Adventure with a Premium Picnic experience is priced at THB 26,750++ for two with gourmet breakfast and a bottle of sparkling wine. Guests can opt to upgrade to a Luxury Picnic experience with caviar, Canadian blue lobster and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot for an additional THB 11,000++. Tea Artistry Blending and Tasting Workshop is THB5,000++ per person or THB9,300++ for two persons; Lanna Legacy Chiang Mai Cultural and Architectural Tour is from THB 4,375++ per person. Guests who book any of these experiences will also enjoy 10% off Best Flexible Rate, and IHG One Rewards members will get an extra 10% off for room bookings.For more information about InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping and to make a reservation, please visit .

