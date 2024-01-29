Calcutta HC Allows Termination Of Rape Victim's 23-Week Pregnancy

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 29 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Monday allowed the termination of 23-week old pregnancy of a rape victim.

The victim was facing problems relating to the termination of pregnancy since when it was detected after 21 weeks. As per Indian law, a pregnancy which is 20 weeks or above can be terminated only with the permission of a court.

The victim thus approached the Calcutta High Court and a single-judge bench of Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya, after hearing all sides and considering the sensitivity of the matter, permitted termination of the pregnancy.

Justice Bhattacharya has directed that the entire process has to be completed within the next 48 hours and ordered a three-member medical team be set up for that purpose. He also directed that the victim's medical conditions should be thoroughly checked before conducting the process.

Last year, Justice Bhattacharya had permitted a similar termination of pregnancy that was 26 weeks old of a 11-year-old minor rape victim.

