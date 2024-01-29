Bank7 Corp. Announces Q4 2023 And Full Year Earnings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN ) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. "We are pleased to report another year of record PPE. Our success continues to be driven by our long-term and broad-based deposit relationships, our debt-free and liquid balance sheet, and our disciplined approach to cost controls. With the exception of one large credit, we continue to benefit from strong asset quality and remain confident that the overall portfolio is indicative of our historical low loan loss results," said Thomas

L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022:

Net income of $1.1 million compared to $8.4 million, a decrease of 87.24%

Earnings per share of $0.12 compared to $0.91, a decrease of 87.36%

Total assets of $1.8 billion compared to $1.6 billion, an increase of 11.84%

Total loans of $1.4 billion compared to $1.3 billion, an increase of 7.11%

PPE of $17.1 million compared to $13.0 million, an increase of 31.41% Total interest income of $32.4 million compared to $25.5 million, an increase of 27.25% For the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to year ended December 31, 2022

Net income of $28.3 million compared to $29.6 million, a decrease of 4.60%

Earnings per share of $3.05 compared to $3.22, a decrease of 5.22%

PPE of $58.4 million compared to $43.9 million, an increase of 33.14% Total interest income of $121.5 million compared to $78.7 million, an increase of 54.34% Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On December 31, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.54%, 11.50%, and 12.75%, respectively. On December 31, 2023, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.54%, 11.49%, and 12.74%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators. Non-GAAP metric pre-provision pre-tax earnings ("PPE") is calculated as net income, add back: income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities.











Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets











December 31,

Assets 2023

(unaudited)

2022











Cash and due from banks $





181,042

$





109,115

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 17,679

5,474

Available-for-sale debt securities 169,487

173,165

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,691 and







$14,734 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,341,148

1,255,722

Loans held for sale, at fair value 718

-

Premises and equipment, net 14,942

13,106

Nonmarketable equity securities 1,283

1,209

Core deposit intangibles 1,031

1,336

Goodwill 8,458

8,603

Interest receivable and other assets 35,878

16,439













Total assets $





1,771,666

$





1,584,169











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Deposits









Noninterest-bearing $





482,349

$





441,509



Interest-bearing 1,109,042

989,891













Total deposits 1,591,391

1,431,400











Income taxes payable 302

1,054

Interest payable and other liabilities 9,647

7,615













Total liabilities 1,601,340

1,440,069











Shareholders' equity









Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares











issued and outstanding: 9,197,696 and 9,131,973 at

92

91



December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively



















Additional paid-in capital 97,415

95,263



Retained earnings 78,964

58,049



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,145)

(9,303)













Total shareholders' equity 170,326

144,100













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $





1,771,666

$





1,584,169











































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2023

(unaudited)

2022

2023

(unaudited)

2022 Interest Income















Loans, including fees

$

28,727

$

23,806

$

109,843

$



74,403 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

248

7

519

46 Debt securities, taxable

685

688

2,791

2,313 Debt securities, tax-exempt

77

87

330

360 Other interest and dividend income

2,664

874

8,061

1,627



















Total interest income

32,401

25,462

121,544

78,749

















Interest Expense















Deposits

11,104

5,081

38,998

9,322



















Total interest expense

11,104

5,081

38,998

9,322

















Net Interest Income

21,297

20,381

82,546

69,427

















Provision for Credit Losses

15,500

1,625

21,145

4,468

















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

5,797

18,756

61,401

64,959

















Noninterest Income















Mortgage lending income

159

91

331

486 Loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities

(1)

-

(16)

(127) Service charges on deposit accounts

222

222

869

900 Other

6,389

419

8,058

1,680



















Total noninterest income

6,769

732

9,242

2,939

















Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits

3,086

4,892

17,385

17,040 Furniture and equipment

241

334

995

1,468 Occupancy

708

593

2,689

2,329 Data and item processing

450

600

1,730

2,068 Accounting, marketing and legal fees

51

203

543

984 Regulatory assessments

524

371

1,537

1,344 Advertsing and public relations

154

164

427

477 Travel, lodging and entertainment

118

147

374

363 Other

5,673

825

7,740

2,568



















Total noninterest expense

11,005

8,129

33,420

28,641

















Income Before Taxes

1,561

11,359

37,223

39,257

Income tax expense

491

2,973

8,948

9,619 Net Income

$

1,070

$

8,386

$

28,275

$



29,638

















Earnings per common share - basic

$

0.12

$

0.92

$



3.09

$





3.26 Earnings per common share - diluted

0.12

0.91

3.05

3.22 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,188,888

9,118,728

9,161,565

9,101,523 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,274,960

9,232,333

9,264,307

9,204,716

















Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)















Unrealized gains(losses) on securities, net of (tax expense)tax benefit of ($1.9 million), $2.8 million,













and $0 for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022, and 2021, respectively

$

2,933

$

1,146

$

3,146

$

(9,543) Reclassification adjustment for realized loss included in net income net of tax of $4, $31,

















and $0 for the years ended 2023, 2022, and 2021, respectively

1

-

12

96 Other comprehensive income(loss)

$

2,934

$

1,146

$

3,158

$

(9,447) Comprehensive Income

$

4,004

$

9,532

$

31,433

$



20,191































Net Interest Margin



For the Twelve Months Ended



2023

(unaudited)

2022



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments

$



174,600

$



8,580

4.91

%

$



129,624

$



1,673

1.29

% Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

152,094

2,791

1.84

145,915

2,313

1.59 Debt securities, tax exempt

19,430

330

1.70

21,635

360

1.66 Loans held for sale

158

-

-

586

-

- Total loans(1)

1,315,578

109,843

8.35

1,143,380

74,403

6.51 Total interest-earning assets

1,661,860

121,544

7.31

1,441,140

78,749

5.46 Noninterest-earning assets

21,236









23,532







Total assets

$

1,683,096









$

1,464,672

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$



825,169

28,582

3.46

%

$



724,617

7,842

1.08

% Time deposits

256,672

10,416

4.06

165,735

1,480

0.89 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,081,841

38,998

3.60

890,352

9,322

1.05 Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,081,841

38,998

3.60

890,352

9,322

1.05

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

433,603









432,901







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

11,101









7,520







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

444,704









440,421







Shareholders' equity

156,551









133,899







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,683,096









$

1,464,672

































Net interest income





$



82,546









$



69,427



Net interest spread









3.71

%









4.42

% Net interest margin









4.97

%









4.82

%

(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans































Net Interest Margin



For the Three Months Ended



2023

(unaudited)

2022



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments

$

210,710

$



2,912

5.48

%

$



101,427

$





881

3.45

% Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

150,291

685

1.81

154,869

688

0.76 Debt securities, tax exempt

18,250

77

1.67

20,247

87

1.70 Loans held for sale

284

-

-

291

-

- Total loans(1)

1,362,533

28,727

8.36

1,262,864

23,806

7.48 Total interest-earning assets

1,742,068

32,401

7.38

1,539,698

25,462

6.56 Noninterest-earning assets

17,308









21,937







Total assets

$

1,759,376









$

1,561,635

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$



848,990

8,237

3.85

%

$



798,073

4,491

2.23

% Time deposits

254,460

2,867

4.47

157,211

590

1.49 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,103,450

11,104

3.99

955,284

5,081

2.11 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,103,450

11,104

3.99

$



955,284

5,081

2.11

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$



485,312









$



457,753







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,895









8,683







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

498,207









466,436







Shareholders' equity

157,719









139,915







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,759,376









$

1,561,635

































Net interest income





$

21,297









$

20,381



Net interest spread









3.39

%









4.45

% Net interest margin









4.85

%









5.25

%

(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans

About Bank7 Corp.



We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at . For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information



This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Contact:

Thomas Travis

President & CEO

(405) 810-8600

