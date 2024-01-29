John R. Wood Properties' 2023 Performance Leads Collier, Lee County Brokerages

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Region's oldest major real estate brokerage achieves highest sales volume for third consecutive year

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate today announced 2023 sales volume of $4.5 billion, more than $1.4 billion ahead of its nearest competitor.*

The multibillion-dollar company, which joined the Christie's International Real Estate network in late 2022, is 100 percent owned by the founding Wood family and led by President and CEO Phil Wood. It specializes in southwest Florida, conducting business only in Collier and Lee counties.

"Attributed to the motivation, professionalism, and dedication of our 850 agents and incredibly talented staff, we are delighted to extend our market share leadership," said Wood, recently ranked #122 among the residential brokerage industry's most influential leaders in the 2023 Swanepoel Power 200 . "It brings us immense pride to serve discerning luxury home buyers with unparalleled local expertise and a family-like culture that both agents and customers naturally gravitate toward."

The company's top transaction for the year was a single-family Port Royal residence which closed for $46.8 million. According to Southwest Florida MLS records, the sale shattered records as the highest non-beachfront residential sale in the history of Port Royal and Collier County, the county's fifth most expensive residential sale ever, and the most expensive Collier County single-family home sold in 2023. The firm's additional significant sales included a four-bedroom, four-bath, 3,314 square-foot single-family residence on Gulf Shore Blvd. South which sold for $19 million and a five-bedroom, five-bath, 5,025 square-foot Port Royal residence which sold at the list price of $14.9 million.

Throughout the year, the company welcomed 109 new top-performing real estate professionals. It now has approximately 850 real estate agents in 21 offices.



John R. Wood Properties is noted for its philanthropy and was able to significantly increase its emphasis in 2023, supporting more than 52 different charities and nonprofit organizations with financial donations and personal involvement.



About John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate

John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate, founded in 1958,

is the oldest major real estate brokerage in Southwest Florida. Family owned and operated, it is consistently the number one firm in market share in the Southwest Florida area that includes Collier and Lee counties. It is a nationally recognized company with 65 years of market experience and broad international exposure to buyers in various countries. John R. Wood has more than 850 agents and staff in 23 offices, offering luxury real estate services throughout the area. For more information, visit johnrwood.

*In 2023,

John R. Wood Properties surpassed all

Southwest Florida real estate brokerages in

closed residential

sales volume

in the combined Lee and Collier County market, based on information from the Southwest Florida Multiple Listing Service (SWFLA MLS) for 1/1/2023 through 12/31/2023.

SOURCE John R. Wood Properties Christie's International Real Estate