Legal-Bay Announces New Website Page For Medical And Doctor Personal Injury Receivables Funding Programs

Legal-Bay LLC, The Lawsuit Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they've launched a new page dedicated specifically to medical and doctor receivables funding programs. Legal-Bay, an industry leader in the lawsuit cash advance sphere and legal funding arena, funds various types of niche cases and loan requests. In addition, Legal-Bay also assists with multiple financial requests in a multitude of arenas, many of which can be tailored to each individual, firm, provider, or practice requesting cash flow. This includes medical and doctor receivables that are waiting for personal injury receivables to come in.

Due to the fact that medical and doctor receivables funding options are so limited on accident cases, Legal-Bay has decided to cater to doctors, surgeons, surgical facilities, medical providers, and attorneys working with them and their clients in order to provide the cash flow needed for surgeries completed or surgeries on hold due to lack of funds.

If you are a doctor or in charge of a surgical facility, and your accounts receivable department is waiting on personal injury settlements to be paid, Legal-Bay is here to help you cover your expenses. Legal-Bay can assist you if you are performing surgeries and prefer to be paid upfront, or, if you have a number of completed surgeries for which settlements have been delayed. Either way, Legal-Bay has a funding program designed for you and your medical provider office.

Chris Janish, CEO, said about the company's programs, "Since Covid, not only have court cases been backed up in many states, but settlements and payments to medical providers have been as well. We are launching a resource dedicated to surgical center A/R departments to provide you with some needed cash-flow while you wait for lawyers to settle your liens."



To learn more about Legal-Bay's medical and doctor receivables funding programs, medical cash advances, doctor cash advances, or surgical provider lawsuit settlement advance, please visit Legal-Bay's newly launched website at:

Legal-Bay has nearly two decades of experience with underwriting, case evaluation, and tailoring funding options specific to each individual, plaintiff, attorney, doctor, firm, or practice. The courteous and knowledgeable staff at Legal-Bay can quickly evaluate and determine what a fair upfront cash price is for a surgery or facility fee based on the viability of the pending personal injury lawsuit. Legal-Bay provides surgical funding services nationally, giving the firm the capability to determine fair pricing regardless of jurisdiction.

Furthermore, when a surgeon or facility opts to take an upfront cash advance, they take zero risk on the case, as all cash pricing is paid before the surgery, and Legal-Bay handles the collections from there.

Legal-Bay can also evaluate buying individual large case liens or old liens you want some cash flow on. There are additional options as well, where Legal-Bay could buy a basket of cases for a reasonable percentage figure in comparison to what your total billing invoice amounts are.

To apply right now for the quick approval process on your medical or doctor receivables funding request, please call Legal-Bay's 24-hour hotline at 877.571.0405 or visit:

Legal-Bay is fully staffed with financial experts who are here to help you obtain peace of mind. There are no out-of-pocket costs whatsoever, which means there is no risk involved.

Legal-Bay typically receives inquiries from people asking for a medical loan, surgery loan, medical cash advance, surgery cash advance, personal injury loan, personal injury presettlement loan, accounts payable loan, accounts payable cash advance, lawsuit loan, loan on lawsuit, loan on settlement, loans on pre settlements, presettlement funding, settlement funding, legal funding, settlement cash advances, or how to get lawsuit money, or how to get surgery money early, or surgery costs early, or medical bills paid before settlement.

Legal-Bay reminds people that their creative funding solutions and cash advances are not a lawsuit loan, a loan on a pending lawsuit, a settlement loan, or a presettlement loan. They are simply pre-settlement cash advances and creative cash advance solutions that one only has to pay back if they win their case. If a client loses their case, there is absolutely no recourse. This is why Legal-Bay is considered one of the best lawsuit loan companies or the best lawsuit loan company out there to work with.

In this instance, once the medical provider or surgical center is paid, then they are out of the case and can close the file.

No longer do they need to take risk and/or possibly write-off a case as a full loss any longer.



Contact: Chris

Janish, CEO





Ph. 877.571.0405





Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC