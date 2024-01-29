Daxor Corporation To Exhibit At The Society Of Nuclear Medicine And Molecular Imaging Mid-Winter And American College Nuclear Medicine Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oak Ridge, TN, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR) , the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces it will be exhibiting at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Mid-Winter and American College Nuclear Medicine (ACNM) Annual Meeting at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista in Orlando, FL, February 1-3, 2024.



"This conference presents an exciting opportunity to raise awareness and educate SNMMI and ACNM members about the significant impact of our blood volume diagnostic. It underscores their crucial role in providing clinicians with precise information to optimize fluid management treatment, leading to significant reductions in mortality, hospital readmission, length of stay, and costs," said Kathryn Kornafel, Daxor's VP of Marketing and Commercial Development.

The Company will be exhibiting at Booth #32.

Register for the conference HERE .

About the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging

The Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) is an international scientific and medical organization dedicated to advancing nuclear medicine and molecular imaging, vital elements of precision medicine that allow diagnosis and treatment to be tailored to individual patients in order to achieve the best possible outcomes. SNMMI's members set the standard for molecular imaging and nuclear medicine practice by creating guidelines, sharing information through journals and meetings and leading advocacy on key issues that affect molecular imaging and therapy research and practice. For more information, visit

About the American College of Nuclear Medicine

ACNM is composed of physicians and other nuclear medicine professionals dedicated to enhancing the practice of nuclear medicine through study, education, and improvement of clinical practice. Our goal is to assure a legislative, legal, regulatory, and economic framework that encourages and makes practicable the safe, appropriate use of nuclear medicine procedures to improve the quality of health care service available to patients. For more information, visit

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100TM (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor's vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor . Sign up to receive news on Daxor's innovative technology HERE .

