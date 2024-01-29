(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Mobile Wallet Market was valued USD 10.2 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 52.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Mobile Wallet Market” , by Technology (Remote, Proximity), Application (Retail & E commerce, Banking, Hospitality & Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Mobile Wallet Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 10.2 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 52.3 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 26.3% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Technology , Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW PayPal Holdings Inc. Barclays Plc Sample of Companies Covered Google LLC American Express Company Allied Wallet Inc.

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits .

The Mobile Wallet market has emerged as a transformative force in the financial landscape, providing users with a convenient and secure means of conducting transactions using their mobile devices. A Mobile Wallet, also known as a digital wallet, is a virtual platform that allows users to store, manage, and utilize various payment methods, including credit/debit cards, digital currencies, and loyalty cards, all within a single application on their smartphones. This technology has gained immense popularity due to its convenience, offering users the ability to make payments, transfer funds, and even store identification documents seamlessly, reducing the reliance on physical wallets and cash. The market for Mobile Wallets has experienced rapid growth in recent years, driven by the increasing penetration of smartphones, rising internet connectivity, and a shift towards digital payment preferences globally. With the growing emphasis on contactless transactions and the ongoing digitalization of financial services, Mobile Wallets have become an integral part of the modern payment ecosystem. The market is characterized by a diverse range of providers, including technology giants, financial institutions, and fintech startups, all vying for a share in this burgeoning space.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Barclays Plc

Google LLC

American Express Company

Allied Wallet Inc.

J.P. Morgan Chase &Co

Vodafone Group PLC

Ant Financial Services Group

Skrill Ltd

First Data Corporation (Fiserv)

Amazon Inc.

ICICI Bank Limited

Apple Inc.

Visa Inc.

One97 Communications Limited

AT&T Inc.

Tencent Holdings Limited MasterCard Incorporated

Shift in consumer preferences towards digital payments

The Global Mobile Wallet Market is driven by a fundamental shift in consumer preferences towards digital payments, driven by the convenience, security, and efficiency offered by mobile wallet solutions. As users increasingly seek contactless and hassle-free payment methods, mobile wallets have become a preferred choice for transactions ranging from everyday purchases to peer-to-peer transfers. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this trend, with a heightened emphasis on hygiene and the avoidance of physical cash. The ability to store multiple payment methods, loyalty cards, and even identification documents within a single mobile app adds to the appeal, making mobile wallets an integral part of the modern payment ecosystem.

Rising smartphone penetration and internet connectivity

Shift in consumer preferences towards digital payments Strategic partnerships and integration of additional services

Integration with decentralized finance (DeFi)

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCS) integration Financial inclusion in emerging markets

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCS) integration

The evolving landscape of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) presents a strategic opportunity for the Global Mobile Wallet Market. As central banks globally explore and implement CBDCs, mobile wallet providers can position themselves as key facilitators for the adoption and usage of these digital currencies. By integrating CBDCs within their platforms, mobile wallet providers can offer users a seamless transition from traditional currencies to digital alternatives, fostering broader acceptance and usage of CBDCs. This opportunity extends to collaboration with central banks, governments, and regulatory bodies to ensure compliance and security in CBDC transactions. The integration of CBDCs into mobile wallets can contribute to the mainstream acceptance of digital currencies, acting as a catalyst for the next phase of the digital payment revolution.

The market for mobile wallet is dominated by North America.

In 2023, The Asia-Pacific region stands as a powerhouse in the Global Mobile Wallet Market, driven by countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. High smartphone penetration, increasing internet accessibility, and a robust digital ecosystem contribute to the widespread adoption of mobile wallets. China, in particular, has witnessed a rapid shift towards a cashless society, with leading mobile payment platforms like Alipay and WeChat Pay dominating the market. In India, the government's push for digital transactions, coupled with a burgeoning fintech landscape, has fueled the adoption of mobile wallets. The region's diverse market includes mature markets with advanced mobile payment infrastructures and emerging markets with significant growth potential.

The Mobile Wallet market is experiencing robust growth worldwide, with North America emerging as the fastest-growing region after the dominant Asia pacific. In North America, the Mobile Wallet Market is characterized by a strong emphasis on technology and a gradual shift in consumer preferences towards digital payments. The United States and Canada have witnessed widespread adoption of mobile wallets, with platforms like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and various banking apps gaining traction. The market is influenced by a tech-savvy population, robust financial infrastructure, and an increasing aversion to physical cash. Strategic partnerships between mobile wallet providers, financial institutions, and merchants contribute to the market's growth. Additionally, advancements in contactless payment technologies and the integration of mobile wallets into everyday transactions further solidify their position in the North American payment landscape.

The retail & E commerce segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The retail and e-commerce industries are experiencing a notable surge in the utilization of mobile wallets, driven by the ease and security they provide to consumers. The capability of completing online and in-store transactions swiftly by simply tapping a smartphone has become a significant convenience factor. Enhanced security features, such as biometric authentication and tokenization, contribute to a heightened level of confidence among users, making mobile wallets a preferred choice for making secure digital payments. Beyond the streamlined payment process, mobile wallets offer additional benefits that contribute to their popularity in the retail and e-commerce landscapes. The easy integration with loyalty programs allows businesses to provide personalized incentives and discounts to customers. This not only enhances the overall shopping experience but also fosters customer loyalty by encouraging repeat transactions. The efficiency, security, and added advantages of loyalty program integration position mobile wallets as a versatile and indispensable tool in the retail and e-commerce sectors.

