Keros Therapeutics To Present At Pulmonary Vascular Research Institute 2024 Annual Congress

Clinical Presentations

“Development of KER-012, a Novel Investigational Activin Receptor Type IIB Ligand Trap with High Activin/GDF Specificity and Target Engagement for the Treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: Rationale and Design of the TROPOS Phase 2 Study”



Presenter: Marc Humbert, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the Université Paris-Saclay

Date: February 2, 2024 Presentation Time: 4:30 - 6:00 p.m. GMT



“Administration of KER-012 to Healthy Post-Menopausal Women Elicited Biomarker Changes Suggesting Anti-Inflammatory and Anti-Fibrotic Effects That Target the Pathophysiology of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension”



Presenter: M. Kathryn Steiner, M.D., Keros

Date: February 2, 2024 Presentation Time: 4:30 - 6:00 p.m. GMT



Preclinical Presentation

“RKER-012, A Novel Modified ActRIIB Ligand Trap, Reduced Pulmonary Vascular Pathology in a Rat Model of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension”



Presenter: Keith Babbs, Ph.D., Keros

Date: February 2, 2024 Presentation Time: 4:20 p.m. GMT



About TROPOS

TROPOS is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, global Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate KER-012 in combination with background therapy in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”). The primary objective of this trial is to evaluate the effect of KER-012 on pulmonary hemodynamics compared to placebo in participants on background PAH therapy. The key secondary objective of this trial is to evaluate the effect of KER-012 on exercise capacity compared to placebo on participants on background PAH therapy.

About KER-012

KER-012 is designed to bind to and inhibit the signaling of TGF-β ligands that stimulate smooth muscle hypertrophy and fibrosis, including activin A, activin B and myostatin. Keros believes that KER-012 has the potential to increase the signaling of bone morphogenic protein (“BMP”) pathways through this inhibition of activin A and activin B signaling, and consequently treat diseases such as PAH that are associated with reduced BMP signaling due to inactivating mutations in the BMP receptors. KER-012 is being developed for the treatment of PAH and for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the TGF-ß family of proteins. We are a leader in understanding the role of the TGF-ß family of proteins, which are master regulators of the growth, repair and maintenance of blood cells and a number of tissues, including bone, skeletal muscle, adipose and heart tissue. By leveraging this understanding, we have discovered and are developing large and small molecules that have the potential to provide meaningful and potentially disease-modifying benefit to patients. Keros' lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050 (elritercept), is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros' second product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of PAH and for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders. Keros' third product candidate, KER-065, is being developed for the treatment of obesity and for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases.

