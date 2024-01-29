Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Additions To Its Leadership Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced three new members of its leadership team: Mark Barrett joins Madrigal as Chief Business Officer, Clint Wallace joins as Chief Human Resources Officer and Tina Ventura joins as Chief Investor Relations Officer.

“I am delighted to welcome Mark, Clint and Tina to the team,” said Bill Sibold, Chief Executive Officer of Madrigal.“As we prepare for a first-to-market launch of resmetirom in NASH with significant fibrosis, we are also building a foundation for enduring leadership. These new leaders are not only experts in their respective areas but have experience scaling teams and organizations. They will each play a pivotal role in Madrigal's next phase of growth.”

Mark Barrett brings more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical leadership and industry experience to Madrigal, with a track record of success completing a wide range of partnerships and acquisitions to build commercial portfolios and R&D pipelines across therapeutic areas. He was most recently co-founder, Director, and CEO of Lassen Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunological diseases and cancer. Mr. Barrett has also served as Entrepreneur in Residence at Frazier Healthcare Partners, where he focused on starting and financing new biotech companies. Prior to Lassen, he held leadership positions in Strategy and Business Development at Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi. He holds an M.B.A from the University of California at Berkeley and a B.S. degree in Biology from Duke University.

Clint Wallace joins Madrigal from Kenvue, where he served as Senior Vice President Human Resources, Global Functions and Organizations and was responsible for organizational design and talent succession strategy. Prior to Kenvue, he was the Senior Vice President Human Resources, North America, Sanofi, from 2016-2022, serving as a member of the Sanofi Global HR Leadership Team. Prior to Sanofi, Mr. Wallace served in HR leadership positions at BASF Corporation, GE Healthcare and Pratt & Whitney. He was a Commissioned Officer in the U.S. Air Force and retired in June 2008 after 21 years of service. He holds an M.B.A. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a B.S. degree in Manufacturing Engineering from Central Connecticut State University.

Tina Ventura brings nearly 25 years of experience in global health care investor relations and communications to Madrigal. Before joining Madrigal, she was Chief Investor Relations Officer at Horizon Therapeutics (acquired by Amgen) where she led the company's investor relations efforts to shape its investment identity as a rare disease-focused biotech, build and develop its investor base and drive shareholder value creation. Prior to Horizon, Ventura was Divisional Vice President, Investor Relations, Abbott, spending 16 years at the diversified healthcare company in positions of increasing responsibility in communications and investor relations. She has been ranked a number-one IR professional by Institutional Investor. Ventura holds an M.B.A. from Loyola University and a B.A. degree in Communications from Northwestern University.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal's lead candidate, resmetirom, is a liver-directed THR-β agonist oral therapy that is designed to target key underlying causes of NASH. For more information, visit .

Investor Contact

Tina Ventura, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ...

Media Contact

Christopher Frates, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ...



