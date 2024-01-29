Onemednet Announces Participation As An Exhibitor At The 15ᵗʰ Annual SCOPE Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet” or the“Company”), the leading curator of regulatory-grade imaging Real World Data (“iRWD”), today announced its participation as an exhibitor at the 15th Annual SCOPE Summit for Clinical Ops Executive (the“SCOPE Summit”) being held February 11-14, 2024 in Orlando, FL. OneMedNet's Founder and Chief Medical Officer Jeffrey Yu, President Aaron Green, and senior team members, will be on-site to discuss OneMedNet's iRWDTM solution at the SCOPE Summit's Real World Evidence track, available at Booth 228.



The 2024 SCOPE Summit will feature two Real World Evidence tracks that highlight the critical importance and innovative science and technology of this specialized data: Accessing and Generating RWD and Leveraging RWD for Clinical Research and Observational Research. OneMedNet continues to expand its network of healthcare systems and providers while also broadening the life sciences market's accessibility to its specialized RWD, engineered with proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, through mainstream online data marketplaces. To learn more about OneMedNet and its Real World Data Solution, please visit .

The annual SCOPE Summit is the industry's most impactful conference exclusively focused on connecting clinical trial operations executives who are actively seeking new technology to improve the experience for patients, sites, and study teams. Now more than ever, the important work of the clinical research community requires collaboration and innovation. In its 15th year of fostering these goals, SCOPE Summit's programming focuses on advances and innovative solutions in all aspects of clinical trial innovation, planning, management, and operations.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet was the first company to trademark a RWD offering through its OneMedNet iRWDTM solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for the benefit of its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. OneMedNet integrates AI and other digital technologies into their existing development processes to enhance data anomaly detection, standardization, and quality checking at the pre-processing stage. AI offers OneMedNet's partners and customers the ability to increase meaningful Real World Evidence output, decrease time to insights, and make the most of the available vast data sources.

The OneMedNet iRWD network consists of more than 200 healthcare systems and providers. Founded in 2009, OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the clinical image archives of healthcare providers. By leveraging this extensive federated provider network, together with industry leading technology and in-house clinical expertise, OneMedNet successfully meets the most rigorous RWD Life Science requirements. For more information, please visit .

