Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) Commences Trading On NASDAQ

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company developing potential breakthrough technology for the nervous system



Initially targeting multi-billion-dollar pancreatic cancer market

THE WOODLANDS, TX., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the“Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, announced its common stock will begin trading on the NASDAQ today, Monday, January 29, 2024 at approximately 10:30 am EST under the ticker symbol“AMIX.”

Lori Bisson, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix, commented,“The successful closing of our IPO and trading on NASDAQ is a momentous milestone and the first step toward strengthening our market position. NASDAQ provides a platform of enhanced visibility, liquidity and expanded shareholder base that we believe will play a key factor for the Company moving forward. We are dedicated to dramatically improving the quality of millions of lives by empowering the nerve-directed treatments of tomorrow and we have positioned the Company to achieve transformational corporate and development milestones in 2024. We are committed to building shareholder value and look forward to providing additional updates on our development progress.”

The Company's catheter-based sensing technology is being developed to do two things: sense neural signals associated with pain or disease and precisely target those nerves for treatment. Autonomix believes this technology is a better alternative to the current approaches commonly used today, where doctors either rely on systemic drugs like opioids that lose effectiveness and have unwanted side effects or treat suspected areas blindly in hopes of hitting the right nerves, an approach that is often inaccurate and can miss the target and even cause collateral damage to surrounding parts of the body.

For more information about the Company's technology, please visit autonomix .

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that has the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing our technology for pancreatic cancer pain and pancreatitis pain, conditions that can cause debilitating pain and need an effective solution. However, our technology constitutes a platform with the potential to address dozens of indications, including in cardiology, renal denervation and chronic pain management across a wide disease spectrum.

For more information, visit autonomix and connect with the Company on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are“forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of Autonomix to successfully develop its technology platform on a timely basis. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.''

Although Autonomix Medical, Inc. (or Autonomix) believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the offering statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

...